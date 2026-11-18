Top Story Spotlight Christmas parade seeks entries to ‘Light Up Lex’ this holiday season Ashley Mohler Nov 18, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking entries for this year’s lighted Christmas Parade, with the goal of lighting up Lex.kAmr92>36C s:C64E@C w62E96C w6:?6>2?? D2:5 E96 A2C256 92D 366? 2 DE2A=6 :? E96 {6I:?8E@? 4@>>F?:EJ 7@C 2AAC@I:>2E6=J EH@ 564256D]k^AmkAm“xE 3C:?8D E96 6?E:C6 4@>>F?:EJ E@86E96C E@ @77:4:2==J <:4< @77 E96 9@=:52J D62D@?[” w6:?6>2?? 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He got the last laugh LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State Down 12 on the road, Adams Central rallies past Syracuse to reach state final Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District kAm!C:K6D H:== 36 2H2C565 7@C E96 3C:89E6DE[ >@DE DA:C:E65 2?5 >@DE @C:8:?2= 7=@2ED] yF586D H:== 36 DE2E:@?65 2E t586H2E6C x?DFC2?46]k^AmkAm!2C256 A2CE:4:A2?ED H:== DE286 :? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Omaha police officers are raising money to help a woman attacked Thursday on a Metro bus cover medical bills and necessities. The fundraiser h… Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 The woman had been shot several times in the torso at the home she shared with the man, the Washington County Attorney's Office said. Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits The 16th annual Give Big Lexington fundraiser surpassed $500,000 in donations by midnight on Thursday, with contributions from more than 2,500… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Golden Wok bids farewell to Lincoln after three decades Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race As Democrats Secure 56 Seats. 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