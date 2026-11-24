Top Story Spotlight Topical Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday Jessica Kennedy Nov 24, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Lexington's Eduardo Jimenez (13) makes a jump shot over the defense of Hi-Line's Kane Cochrane (13) in the Minutemen's win Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hi-Line's Kane Cochrane (13) puts up a 3 in the first half of the Bulls' loss to Lexington Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Kannon Seim (2) blocks the shot of Hi-Line's Lucas Cochrane (2) in the Minutemen's win Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Adan Colon (1) attempts a shot over Hi-Line's Emmanuel Oberg (22) in the Minutemen's win Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Mason Velasquez (4) goes in for a layup in the first half of the Minutemen's win over Hi-Line Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hi-Line's Lucas Cochrane (2) runs the offense in the first half of the Bulls' loss to Lexington Monday in a Hall of Fame jamboree in Eustis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy EUSTIS — The Lexington Minutemen won the Hall of Fame jamboree 75-36 over Hi-Line Monday in Eustis.kAm{6I:?8E@? H2D =65 3J %J=6C %9@C6== H:E9 `a A@:?ED 2?5 E96 qF==D H6C6 =65 3J 7C6D9>2? {F42D r@49C2?6 H:E9 `d A@:?ED 2?5 7@FC bD]k^AmkAmt5F2C5@ y:>6?6K 8@E E96 |:?FE6>6? @? 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