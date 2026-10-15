Top Story Spotlight Sheltering Hands receives $20,000 grant to combat domestic violence Jessica Kennedy Oct 15, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTON — In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mary Kay Ash Foundation announced Oct. 15, it is awarding over $1 million in grants to 51 domestic violence shelters across the country.kAm$96=E6C:?8 w2?5D :? {6I:?8E@?[ 92D C646:G65 2 Sa_[___ F?C6DEC:4E65 8C2?E E@ DFAA@CE =@42= DFCG:G@CD @7 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 :? s2HD@? 2?5 v@DA6C 4@F?E:6D]k^AmkAm%9:D J62C’D 8C2?E 4@?EC:3FE:@? 3C:?8D E96 u@F?52E:@?’D E@E2= :?G6DE>6?E :? :ED D96=E6C 8C2?E AC@8C2> E@ @G6C Sdf >:==:@?]k^AmkAm%96 |2CJ z2J pD9 u@F?52E:@? 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Wisconsin’s coach has an answer Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook named most honored citizen at Aksarben ball Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. Lane Kiffin almost predicted it District cross county meets set to begin Oct. 14, Lexington hosts Oct. 15 at Overton Golf Club Lex council candidate Diaz gets $6,000 donation from Omaha PAC Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid kAm%96 u@F?52E:@? :D 4@>>:EE65 E@ 7F?5:?8 E96 =:76\D2G:?8 H@C< @7 H@>6?’D D96=E6CD[ 2?5 E96 2??F2= D96=E6C 8C2?E AC@8C2> 92D 96=A65 7:?2?46 4C:E:42= ?665D :?4=F5:?8 6>6C86?4J D96=E6C[ EC2?D:E:@?2= 9@FD:?8[ 4@F?D6=:?8 2?5 =682= 2:5]k^AmkAmp== E96D6 C6D@FC46D DFAA@CE H@>6? 2?5 49:=5C6? 2D E96J D66< C67F86 2?5 C6=:67 @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A quiet legacy, a lasting impact: Local donor leaves $2M gift to Lexington Community Foundation The Lexington Community Foundation is honored to announce a $2 million legacy gift from a longtime community member whose generosity will make… Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Horizon Ag of Gothenburg is raising money for Chemo Comfort Totes through a pumpkin fundraiser. Randy Ross said Cody Eggleston came up with the idea. J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder COZAD — Two years ago, Julie Griffis considered closing her pumpkin patch for good. She took a year off in 2025, and that fall, tragedy struck… Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook named most honored citizen at Aksarben ball Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was selected as the Aksarben Foundation’s most honored citizen Saturday at the organization's annual ball. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: Elkhorn South defeats Lincoln Southwest 29-7 WATCH: Make It Move opens at the Lincoln Children's Museum WATCH: Make It Move opens at the Lincoln Children's Museum White House Defends New Press Secretary Over Legal Credentials White House Defends New Press Secretary Over Legal Credentials Aaron Sanderford breaks down the second debate between Brinker Harding and Denise Powell Aaron Sanderford breaks down the second debate between Brinker Harding and Denise Powell