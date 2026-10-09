Top Story Spotlight Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Jessica Kennedy Oct 9, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad junior Emersyn Propp scored her 1,000th career kill Thursday in the lady Haymakers' sweep of South Loup.kAm!C@AA 7:?:D965 H:E9 `a <:==D 2?5 @?6 246]k^Am Emersyn Propp kAmr@K25 H@? ad\ab[ ad\e[ ad\`c]k^AmkAm%96 =25J w2J>2<6CD H6C6 =625 3J qC26=J? |2=4@> H:E9 `e <:==D] r@K25 925 E9C66 3=@4<D 2?5 D6G6? 246D 2D 2 E62>]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?:?8 DE2CE65 H:E9 2 3=@4< 3J !C@AA 2?5 J@F?86C D:DE6C pD9=J??] (9:E?6J #686=:? 7@==@H65 H:E9 2? 246]k^Am kAm!C@AA 925 324<\E@\324< <:==D[ AFEE:?8 r@K25 FA c\`]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M reverse sweeps Hi-Line Tuesday Geneva teen dies in crash west of Lexington after pursuit Lexington boys tennis wins Hastings Tigers Invite Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm$@FE9 {@FA FD65 2 d\_ CF?[ E2<:?8 E96 =625 e\c] {2E6C[ 2 |2=4@> <:== 7@==@H65 3J 2? t>2=J? v6:86C 246 AFE E96 |2<6CD FA `b\`_]k^AmkAmqC:=6J u:D96CVD <:== 6IE6?565 r@K25VD =625 a`\`e 367@C6 $@FE9 {@FA 32EE=65 E9C@F89 2 e\_ CF?[ 82:?:?8 E96 =625 ab\a`] |2=4@> 7:?:D965 @77 E96 D6E H:E9 7@FC DEC2:89E <:==D[ 8:G:?8 r@K25 E96 H:? ad\ab]k^AmkAm$@FE9 {@FA 42==65 2 E:>6@FE 27E6C EC2:=:?8 d\a :? 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H:E9 2 D@=@ 3=@4<[ ad\`c]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Lexington sophomore Millie Pepplitsch earned a trip to girls state golf after finishing 10th at Class B-4 Districts Monday at Pioneers Golf Co… Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout The Lexington Minutemen tennis team went 19-1 and 4-0 in duals Friday at the East vs. West Shootout in Kearney. Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Cozad softball earns wildcard to reach Class C-3 District Final against Bishop Neumann Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Hackberry Fields in Wahoo. Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Nebraska faces one of its biggest tests yet as Indiana brings a 21-game winning streak and a new standard to the Big Ten. 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