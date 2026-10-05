Top Story Spotlight Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Jessica Kennedy Oct 5, 2026 9 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington Minutemen tennis team went 19-1 and 4-0 in duals Friday at the East vs. West Shootout in Kearney.kAm{6I:?8E@? H@? d\_ @G6C ~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4 :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5]k^AmkAm%96 |:?FE6>6? H@? d\_ @G6C q62EC:46 :? E96 D64@?5 C@F?5]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? H@? c\` @G6C qC@H?6== %2=3@E^r@?4@C5:2 :? E96 E9:C5 C@F?5]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? H@? d\_ @G6C {:?4@=? !:FD ) :? 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Here's where they're going Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County Tom Brady's aviation habits after his retirement from pro football How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info Another impressive night for Andi Jackson, another sweep for No. 1 Nebraska volleyball Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite kAmy2J5@? w6C?2?56K H6?E F?56762E65 :? }@] ` D:?8=6D]k^AmkAm#@F?5 ` \ w6C?2?56K H@? g\c @G6C ~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4VD (:== %FAA6C]k^AmkAm#@F?5 a \ w6C?2?56K H@? g\a @G6C q62EC:46VD z@??@C z@=>]k^AmkAm#@F?5 b \ w6C?2?56K H@? g\_ @G6C qC@H?6== %2=3@E^r@?4@C5:2VD zJ=6C {2<6>2?]k^Am kAm#@F?5 c \ w6C?2?56K H@? g\b @G6C {:?4@=? !:FD )VD wF5D@? w6:D6C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m}~] a $x}v{t$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmrC:DE:2? uC2?4@ H6?E b\` :? }@] a D:?8=6D]k^AmkAm#@F?5 ` \ uC2?4@ H@? g\` @G6C ~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4VD r@=6 %FAA6C]k^AmkAm#@F?5 a \ uC2?4@ H@? g\a @G6C q62EC:46VD s2HD@? r@F56JC2D]k^Am kAm#@F?5 b \ uC2?4@ =@DE g\c E@ qC@H?6== %2=3@E^r@?4@C5:2VD p52> #@<2]k^AmkAm#@F?5 c \ uC2?4@ H@? g\d @G6C {:?4@=? !:FD )VD |2I |@CC@H]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmkDEC@?8m}~] ` s~&q{t$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm|2E9:2D !6AA=:ED49 2?5 |:429 $496CC H6?E F?56762E65 :? }@] ` 5@F3=6D]k^AmkAm#@F?5 ` \ !6AA=:ED49 2?5 $496CC H@? g\e @G6C $<FEE r2E9@=:4VD r@??@C #F556? 2?5 yF6 q2F6CD249D]k^Am kAm#@F?5 a \ %96 5F@ H@? g\a @G6C q62EC:46VD tG2? |6CEK 2?5 zJD@? z@=>]k^AmkAm#@F?5 b \ %96 |:?FE6>6? 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H@? g\` @G6C q62EC:46VD {@82? z@6?:8 2?5 tE92? wFD2]k^AmkAm#@F?5 b \ #962 2?5 $2=:?2D H@? g\` @G6C qC@H?6== %2=3@E^r@?4@C5:2VD xD224 $49>:5E 2?5 {@82? !2F=]k^Am kAm#@F?5 c \ %96 A2:C H@? g\b @G6C !:FD )VD (:== %2CK:2? 2?5^@C |2D@? |@D4C:A @C sC2<6 y6?D6?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite KEARNEY — Minutemaid senior Natalie Ramirez set a new Lexington High School girls cross country record on Monday at the Class B UNK High Schoo… Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday COZAD — The Cozad Haymaker volleyball team went 2-0 at their home triangular Tuesday, upsetting Cambridge and McCook in reverse sweeps. Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday KEARNEY — The Lexington Minutemen brought home the team title Tuesday at the Kearney Catholic Invite. FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football remains undefeated at home, defeating Chase County 48-0 to win on homecoming. How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info No. 1 Nebraska faces Maryland on Saturday. Here’s how to watch, listen and follow the match. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Pick Six Podcast | The day after Maryland: Now comes the test Tom Shatel reacts postgame to Nebraska’s win over Maryland Tom Shatel reacts postgame to Nebraska’s win over Maryland Nebraska's Kwazi Gilmer after win over Maryland Nebraska's Kwazi Gilmer after win over Maryland Nebraska's Anthony Jones after win over Maryland Nebraska's Anthony Jones after win over Maryland