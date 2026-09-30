Top Story Spotlight Topical Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Sep 30, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Cozad's Emalyn Geiger passes the ball on serve receive in the Makers' win Tuesday over Cambridge in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Ashlynn Propp blocks an attack by Cambridge Tuesday night in the Haymakers' reverse sweep in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Emersyn Propp attacks the ball during a rally against Cambridge Tuesday in the Haymakers' 2-1 win in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Braelyn Malcom prepares to attack the ball during the Haymakers' Tuesday home win over Cambridge. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Whitney Regelin saves the ball with a one-handed set in the second set of the Haymakers' win Tuesday over Cambridge in Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy COZAD — The Cozad Haymaker volleyball team went 2-0 at their home triangular Tuesday, upsetting Cambridge and McCook in reverse sweeps.kAmp7E6C 72==:?8 :? E96 7:CDE D6E ad\aa[ r@K25 H6?E @? E@ A:4<FA E96 H:? ad\`f[ ag\ae @G6C |4r@@< :? E96 7:CDE 82>6 @7 E96 ?:89E]k^AmkAm|4r@@< 92?565 r2>3C:586 E96:C E9:C5 =@DD @7 E96 D62D@?] %96 q:D@? H@? af\ad[ a_\ad[ ad\`f]k^AmkAmr@K25 E@@< r2>3C:586 :?E@ E9C66 D6ED[ H:??:?8 a_\ad[ ad\aa 2?5 af\ad] r2>3C:586 5C@AA65 E96:C 7@FCE9 =@DD @7 E96 D62D@? E@ E96 w2J>2<6CD]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m'$] |rr~~zk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Independent Mark Cohen aims to hold both parties’ ‘feet to the fire’ Dwight Boyd Stubbs kAmt>6CDJ? !C@AA =65 E96 w2J>2<6CD H:E9 ad <:==D 2?5 @?6 3=@4<[ :? 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E96 E9:C5 D6E @77 2 zJC:6 w@F89E6==:?8 246[ 3FE r@K25 32EE=65 324< H:E9 2 d\` CF? @77 2 |2=4@> <:== E@ E:6 E96 D6E 2E f]k^Am kAm{2E6C[ 2 |2=4@> <:== E:65 E96 D6E 2E `b 367@C6 r@K25 76== 369:?5 `e\`c] r@K25 82:?65 E96 =625 `f\`e @77 2 |2=4@> <:==]k^AmkAmq@E9 E62>D EC2565 A@:?ED F?E:= 2 r2>3C:586 3=@4< 2H2C565 E96 %C@;2?D >2E49 A@:?E] r@K25 C68C@FA65 5FC:?8 2 E:>6@FE[ 2?5 42>6 @FE E@ E:6 E96 D6E 2E ac @77 |2=4@>VD `gE9 <:==]k^Am kAmr2>3C:586 82G6 r@K25 >2E49 A@:?E @77 2? 2EE24< 6CC@C[ 2?5 |2=4@> 7:?:D965 @77 E96 H:? 7@C E96 w2J>2<6CD H:E9 2 <:==]k^Am VOLLEYBALL SCORES TUESDAY, SEPT. 29Gothenburg won 25-21, 17-25, 25-19 and 25-22 over Chase County. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 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