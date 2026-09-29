Spotlight Top Story Topical Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Jessica Kennedy Sep 29, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — The top time of Wayne’s Tayla Hurner held no place in Gothenburg’s Scout Bell’s mind as she prepared to take her second title in Class C at the UNK High School Invite Monday in Kearney.kAm“x 766= =:<6 x’> AC6EEJ 8@@5 2E 4@>A6E:?8[” q6== D2:5] “xE’D ?@E 2=H2JD 23@FE E96 E:>6[ D@ H96? E96C6’D 4@>A6E:E:@? :E 2=H2JD 3C:?8D @FE E96 36DE :? >6]k^AmkAm“p?5 D@ x <?6H x H@F=5 A6C7@C> H6== 8@:?8 282:?DE D@>6@?6 H:E9 2 8@@5 E:>6[ 6G6? :7 :E’D 36EE6C E92? >:?6 3642FD6 x’> G6CJ 4@>A6E:E:G6]”k^Am kAm%96 v@E96?3FC8 ;F?:@C 42AEFC65 E96 &}z E:E=6 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hiab]gc[ 29625 @7 wFC?6C 3J ?62C=J `` D64@?5D]k^Am People are also reading… Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Independent Mark Cohen aims to hold both parties’ ‘feet to the fire’ Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library UNK ranks No. 7 on annual 'Best Colleges' list, highlighting value and overall excellence Dwight Boyd Stubbs kAmq6== D2:5 E92E 96C H:? 76=E 8@@5] “x >62?[ &}z :D 2=H2JD 2 =:EE=6 3:E DEC6DD7F=[ D@ x’> 8=25 E@ 92G6 :E 5@?6 2?5 @G6C H:E9] xE’D ;FDE <:?5 @7 2 8@@5 AC6G:6H 7@C DE2E6 E@ <:?5 @7 7:8FC6 @FE J@FC DEC2E68J[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAmw6C DEC2E68J H2D E@ 86E @FE H:E9 E96 A24< 7@C E96 7:CDE EH@ >:=6D[ 2?5 “E96? ;FDE 8FED E96 =2DE @?6 >:=6] s@ H92E x 42?]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Gothenburg’s Scout Bell uses a hill to her advantage in the girls Class C race during the UNK High School Invite Monday at the Kearney Country Club. Jessica Kennedy kAmq6== H2D E96 &}z 492>A:@? =2DE J62C H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hi`e]c[ :?4C62D:?8 96C E:>6 @? E96 4@FCD6 2 H9@=6 >:?FE6 7C@> 96C E9:C5 A=246 7:?:D9 96C 7C6D9>2? J62C]k^AmkAm%96 =25J $H656 :D @? 2? ``\>66E H:? DEC62<[ 92G:?8 ?@E 5C@AA65 2 H:? D:?46 $6AE] `g[ a_ad[ 2E u:==>@C6 r6?EC2=]k^Am kAm$96 H@? 96C 7:CDE r=2DD q DE2E6 E:E=6 =2DE D62D@? H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `hi`e]c]k^AmkAmq6==’D E:E=6 H:? 96=A65 E96 $H656D E2<6 D64@?5 2D 2 E62> 369:?5 r92D6 r@F?EJ]k^Am kAmq6== :D C625J 7@C E96 7:?2= H66<D @7 E96 D62D@?] “x’> ;FDE 6I4:E65 7@C 4@?76C6?46[ E@ D66 H92E x 42? 5@] x’> 4@>A6E:?8 >@C6 7@C 2 A6CD@?2= C64@C5 :?DE625 @7 H:??:?8[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAm“x 92G6 H@? 4@?76C6?46 2== 7@FC J62CD W:?4=F56D >:55=6 D49@@=X[ D@ E9:D H@F=5 36 >J 7:7E9 J62C] p?5 x’> ECJ:?8 E@ >2<6 :E 2== D:I J62CD] p?5 E96? 7@C 5:DEC:4ED[ x ;FDE H2?E E@ >2<6 :E 2== 7@FC J62CD 2D E96 5:DEC:4E 492>A:@?]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite KEARNEY — Minutemaid senior Natalie Ramirez set a new Lexington High School girls cross country record on Monday at the Class B UNK High Schoo… Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance COZAD — A little rain didn't stop the Cozad Haymakers from completing a 20-0 shutout win on homecoming night over Alliance. Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day There was a lot of good Nebraska football feelings Saturday, like walk-on Vincent Genatone's two touchdowns. But it wasn't one person or group… Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Lexington dropped their third straight football game, falling to Platteview 21-16 Friday in Platteview. 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