Top Story Spotlight Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Jessica Kennedy Sep 27, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Lexington Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington drops their third straight football game, falling to Platteview 21-16 Friday in Platteview.kAm$6?:@C %@C2? z;2C CFD965 7@C EH@ E@F495@H?D @? ?:?6 42CC:6D 7@C ed J2C5D :? E96 |:?FE6>6? =@DD] k^AmkAmuC6D9>2? BF2CE6C324< ~=:G6C u6==6CD 925 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 ?:89E[ E9C@H:?8 `h 4@>A=6E:@?D @? ac 2EE6>AED 7@C aeh J2C5D 2?5 @?6 :?E6C46AE:@?] %J=6C %9@C6== 925 `a C646AE:@?D 7@C aad J2C5D]k^AmkAm!=2EE6G:6H DECF4< 7:CDE @? E96:C @A6?:?8 5C:G6[ 42AA:?8 E96 ?62C=J 7:G6 >:?FE6 A@DD6DD:@? H:E9 2 E@F495@H? 7C@> ~2<=6J ~D3@C?]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@?VD @776?D6 H2D 96=5 7C@> >2<:?8 >F49 AC@8C6DD :? 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Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Michigan State UNK ranks No. 7 on annual 'Best Colleges' list, highlighting value and overall excellence Independent Mark Cohen aims to hold both parties’ ‘feet to the fire’ Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Lutheran Family Services awarded $2.4M Rural Health Transformation Grant to expand behavioral health services in North Platte kAm%96 |:?FE6>6? FD65 E96:C D64@?5 A@DD6DD:@? @7 E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C E@ AFE A@:?ED @? E96 3@2C5]k^AmkAmp7E6C 2 {6I:?8E@? A2DD H2D 32EE65 5@H?[ E96 |:?FE6>6? =:?65 p=6I:D p=G:5C6K FA 7@C 2 7:6=5 8@2=] %96 |:?FE6>6? AF==65 369:?5 f\b]k^AmkAm!=2EE6G:6H FD65 E96:C ?6IE A@DD6DD:@? 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DEC62<[ A:4<:?8 FA 2 ag\a` H:? @G6C q62EC:46 uC:52J]k^Am FOOTBALL SCORES THURSDAY, SEPT. 24Overton forfeited to Cambridge.FRIDAY, SEPT. 25S-E-M lost 56-28 to Medicine Valley.Hi-Line lost 42-20 to Hitchcock County. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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