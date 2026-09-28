Top Story Spotlight Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Jessica Kennedy Sep 28, 2026 Sep 28, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Starting Oct. 1, CHI Health Orthopedics (Good Samaritan) will offer walk-in care for orthopedic injuries and concussions, featuring exclusive weekday hours and Saturday availability.kAm~A6C2E:?8 2=@?8D:56 E96 4=:?:4’D 6I:DE:?8 D6CG:46D[ E96 ~CE9@A65:4 &C86?E r2C6 C6BF:C6D ?@ 2AA@:?E>6?E 2?5 :D @A6? |@?52J\uC:52J 7C@> fib_\`` 2]>] 2?5 $2EFC52JD 7C@> g\`` 2]>]k^AmkAms6D:8?65 2D 2 72DE6C[ >@C6 4@DE\67764E:G6 2=E6C?2E:G6 E@ 2? 6>6C86?4J C@@> G:D:E[ E96 ?6H FC86?E 42C6 EC62ED 4@?4FDD:@?D[ >:?@C 7C24EFC6D[ 5:D=@42E:@?D[ D@7E\E:DDF6 DAC2:?D 2?5 3@E9 DA@CED 2?5 H@C<\C6=2E65 :?;FC:6D]k^Am kAm$E2?52C5 D6CG:46D :?4=F56 :?:E:2= A2:? C6=:67[ DA=:?E:?8[ 42DE:?8 2?5 @?\D:E6 )\C2JD[ 2D H6== 2D :?E68C2E65 7@==@H\FA 42C6 H:E9 E96 4=:?:4’D @CE9@A65:4 DA64:2=:DED 2?5 C6923:=:E2E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“{:76 5@6D?’E 7@==@H 2 h\E@\d D4965F=6[ 2?5 ?6:E96C 5@ :?;FC:6D] *@F’== 86E E96 D2>6 ECFDE65 42C6 7C@> @FC DA64:2=:K65 A9JD:4:2?D 2?5 @CE9@A65:4 DFC86@?D[ ;FDE H96? J@F ?665 :E >@DE[” D2JD sC] yFDE:D $E@=K[ |s[ 3@2C5 46CE:7:65[ DA@CE >65:4:?6] “x’> 6DA64:2==J 6I4:E65 E@ @776C $2EFC52J H2=<\:? 9@FCD—:E’D 2 82>6\492?86C 7@C @FC DEF56?E 2E9=6E6D 7@==@H:?8 uC:52J ?:89E 4@>A6E:E:@?]”k^Am Dr. Justis Stolz kAmq@2C5 46CE:7:65 @CE9@A65:4 DFC86@?D sCD] y@9? (C:89E[ s6??:D !] |4v@H2? 2?5 $E246J |4r=FC6[ 2=@?8D:56 3@2C5\46CE:7:65 DA@CED >65:4:?6 A9JD:4:2?D sCD] yFDE:D $E@=K 2?5 s2?:6==6 (@@=5C:< 2?49@C E96 4=:?:4’D DA64:2=:K65 @CE9@A65:4 42C6]k^Am kAmrwx w62=E9 ~CE9@A65:4D Wv@@5 $2>2C:E2?X :D =@42E65 :? $F:E6 `_a @7 E96 |65:42= qF:=5:?8 2EE24965 E@ E96 9@DA:E2=[ =@42E65 2E ba`h r6?EC2= pG6[ z62C?6J]k^Am kAm%@ C6249 E96 4=:?:4[ 42== b_g\ged\ae__] #68F=2C 4=:?:4 9@FCD 2C6 H66<52JD[ g 2]>]\d A]>][ H:E9 ?6H H2=<\:? FC86?E 42C6 @776C65 H66<52JD 7C@> fib_\`` 2]>] 2?5 $2EFC52JD 7C@> g\`` 2]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK KEARNEY — The trumpets sound their opening fanfare, bright and bold, and it doesn’t take long for Loper fans to recognize what’s coming next. Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes A joint public hearing for Dawson County political subdivisions seeking to collect more property tax revenue than allowed under their growth p… Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain KEARNEY — As Loper fans fill the stands during homecoming week, Nikki Sonthana will be in a familiar spot — on the sidelines, cheering on the … Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Ben Houchin’s ex-wife has accused the Lancaster County sheriff candidate of physical and emotional abuse. Houchin denies the allegations. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Historic rainfall in Lincoln #2 Historic rainfall in Lincoln Historic rainfall in Lincoln Historic rainfall in Lincoln #3 Historic rainfall in Lincoln #3 Heavy rain floods parts of Omaha Heavy rain floods parts of Omaha