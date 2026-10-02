Top Story Spotlight Topical FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County Jessica Kennedy Oct 2, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 9 Gothenburg's Brigham Ricley and Axtyn Jesseph celebrate Ricley's touchdown in the first half of the Swedes' homecoming win Friday over Chase County. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Jaxon Earll (1) runs the ball on punt return in the Swedes' win over Chase County Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Chase County's Brextin Moreno (26) takes the ball on kick return in the first half of the Longhorns' loss to Gothenburg Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Chase County's Tate Hubbard (12) runs the ball in the first half of the Longhorns' loss to Gothenburg Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Callen Johnson (20) carries the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the Swedes' homecoming shutout against Chase County Friday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Brigham Ricley (5) makes the catch for a touchdown Friday night in the Swedes' win over Chase County in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Chase County's Tate Hubbard (12) blocks the point-after attempt by Gothenburg's Callen Johnson (10) in the Longhorns' loss Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Axtyn Jesseph (36) carries the ball up the Swede sideline for a touchdown Friday against Chase County in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Chase County's Jaqueb Hoover (38) takes a hand-off from Tate Hubbard in the first half of the Longhorns' loss to Gothenburg Friday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football remains undefeated at home, defeating Chase County 48-0 to win on homecoming.kAmQxE 766=D 8@@5[Q v@E96?3FC8 4@249 #:=6J uC66=2?5 D2:5] Q%9:D :D @?6 @7 E96 E9:?8D H6 E2=<65 23@FE @G6C E96 =2DE 4@FA=6 H66<D — H6 92G6 E@ 36 2 E62> E92EVD 8@:?8 E@ 86E 36EE6C 6G6CJ D:?8=6 H66<] (6 E@@< 2 D9@E E@ E96 49:? =2DE H66<[ 2?5 D@ :E H2D ?:46 E@ D66 E96 8FJD C6DA@?5]Qk^AmkAm%96 $H656D :>AC@G65 E@ c\` 29625 @7 E96:C 5:DEC:4E >2E49FA 282:?DE _\d (@@5 #:G6C ?6IE uC:52J]k^Am kAmuC66=2?5 D2:5 E96J D2H (@@5 #:G6C 2E E96 r@?4@C5:2 42>A @G6C E96 DF>>6C] Q%96JVG6 8@E D@>6 5F56D @? 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Here's where they're going Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Cozad rallies to support Ide through cancer treatment Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview kAmQx E9:?< :EVD 8@:?8 E@ 36 C62==J 8@@5 7@C FD 3642FD6 (@@5 #:G6CVD 8@:?8 E@ 8:G6 FD G6CJ D:>:=2C A:4EFC6 5676?D:G6=J 2D vC2?5 xD=2?5 r6?EC2= r2E9@=:4[ D@ :EVD <:?5 @7 a 3:C5D[ @?6 DE@?6[Q uC66=2?5 D2:5]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8VD C6>2:?:?8 E9C66 82>6D 2C6 2== 5:DEC:4E >2E49FAD]k^AmkAmqFE uC:52J ?:89E[ E96 $H656D AFE @? 2 D9@H 7@C E96:C 9@>6 4C@H5[ 42AA:?8 2 H66< @7 9@>64@>:?8 7F?]k^Am kAm%96 $H656D DECF4< C:89E @FE @7 E96 82E6 27E6C 7@C4:?8 r92D6 r@F?EJ E@ AF?E] v@E96?3FC8 D4@C65 ;FDE >:?FE6D :?E@ E96 ?:89E 2D s:==@? u=@J5 4@??64E65 @? 2 c`\J2C5 E@F495@H? 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