Spotlight Top Story State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Andrew Bottrell Oct 5, 2026 Oct 5, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Authorities are investigating a fatal crash near Cozad that may have involved a missing juvenile and a stolen car, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 H2D ?@E:7:65 @7 2 DE@=6? G69:4=6 7C@> }@CE9 !=2EE6 A@DD:3=J 36:?8 5C:G6? 3J 2 >:DD:?8 CF?2H2J ;FG6?:=6 C6A@CE65=J =62G:?8 v@E96?3FC8 2?5 EC2G6=:?8 62DE @? &]$] w:89H2J b_]k^AmkAms2HD@? r@F?EJ 56AFE:6D =@42E65 E96 G69:4=6 :? 36EH66? v@E96?3FC8 2?5 r@K25 2?5 2EE6>AE65 E@ :?:E:2E6 2 EC277:4 DE@A] %96 G69:4=6 C67FD65 E@ AF== @G6C 2?5 4@?E:?F65 62DE E9C@F89 r@K25]k^Am kAms6AFE:6D 5:D6?82865 7C@> E96 492D6 :? r@K25]k^Am People are also reading… J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK Cozad rallies to support Ide through cancer treatment Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Tom Brady's aviation habits after his retirement from pro football How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Another impressive night for Andi Jackson, another sweep for No. 1 Nebraska volleyball Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAm$6G6C2= >:?FE6D =2E6C[ s2HD@? r@F?EJ 5:DA2E49 C646:G65 2 C6A@CE @7 2 G69:4=6 >2E49:?8 E96 56D4C:AE:@? E92E 925 C@==65 2?5 4C2D965 H6DE @7 {6I:?8E@?]k^AmkAm%96 5C:G6C @7 E96 G69:4=6 H2D 6;64E65 2?5 =2E6C 5:65 7C@> :?;FC:6D DFDE2:?65 :? E96 4C2D9]k^AmkAm%96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ pEE@C?6J’D ~77:46 92D @C56C65 2? 2FE@ADJ]k^Am kAms2HD@? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 H2D 2DD:DE65 3J E96 }63C2D<2 $E2E6 !2EC@= 2?5 {6I:?8E@? u:C6 2?5 #6D4F6]k^AmkAm}63C2D<2 $E2E6 !2EC@= 92D E2<6? @G6C E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? @7 E96 :?4:56?E]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Andrew Bottrell Author email Follow Andrew Bottrell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Independent Mark Cohen aims to hold both parties’ ‘feet to the fire’ In a nation dominated by a two-party system, independent candidates such as Mark Cohen are challenging Republicans and Democrats, hoping to “p… Dwight Boyd Stubbs July 4, 1941 - September 17, 2026 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Florida gas station hikes prices nearly 25 cents overnight Cornell president breaks silence over alleged campus rape Cornell president breaks silence over alleged campus rape Hakeem Jeffries pressed on whether he will ‘punish’ Dems who break rank Hakeem Jeffries pressed on whether he will ‘punish’ Dems who break rank Gretna's Talon Daharsh hauls in 20-yard touchdown Gretna's Talon Daharsh hauls in 20-yard touchdown