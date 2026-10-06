Top Story Spotlight Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Jessica Kennedy Oct 6, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 0 Pepplitsch Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington sophomore Millie Pepplitsch earned a trip to girls state golf after finishing 10th at Class B-4 Districts Monday at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln.kAm!6AA=:ED49 D9@E 2 h`]k^AmkAmy@G:6 (@CE9:?8 2=D@ BF2=:7:65 @? 2 H:=542C5[ 7:?:D9:?8 E96 5:DEC:4E H:E9 2 D4@C6 @7 he 2?5 `dE9 A=246]k^AmkAm%96 r=2DD q $E2E6 r92>A:@?D9:A DE2CED 2E h 2]>] |@F?E2:? %:>6 @? |@?52J[ ~4E] `a E@ %F6D52J[ ~4E] `b 2E |@?F>6?E $925@HD v@=7 r@FCD6 :? v6C:?8]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%~! `_ !{prt#$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] t==2 !@CE6C[ vC6E?2[ fgk^Am People are also reading… J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Cozad rallies to support Ide through cancer treatment State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid Tom Brady's aviation habits after his retirement from pro football How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Another impressive night for Andi Jackson, another sweep for No. 1 Nebraska volleyball Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Lexington boys tennis wins Hastings Tigers Invite kAma] pF3C6J z@D49[ ~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4[ g_k^AmkAmb] |255:D@? $J<6D[ vC6E?2[ gbk^AmkAmc] |24<6?K:6 y2?EK6?[ }@CC:D[ gck^AmkAmd] tDE6==6 z@69=>@@D[ }@CC:D[ gck^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAme] t==:6 ~=D@?[ ~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4[ gdk^AmkAmf] w2CA6C w6:DD[ }@CC:D[ gfk^Am kAmg] }2E2=66 |6JD6?3FC8[ ~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4[ gfk^Am kAmh] {6I: !:A6C[ (2G6C=J[ ggk^AmkAm`_] !6AA=:ED49[ {6I:?8E@?[ h`k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%tp| $r~#t$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm}@CC:D[ bcfk^AmkAm~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4[ bcfk^AmkAmvC6E?2[ bddk^AmkAm(2G6C=J[ bgdk^AmkAmq=2:C[ bhek^Am kAm{6I:?8E@?[ c`fk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football remains undefeated at home, defeating Chase County 48-0 to win on homecoming. Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout The Lexington Minutemen tennis team went 19-1 and 4-0 in duals Friday at the East vs. West Shootout in Kearney. How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info No. 1 Nebraska faces Maryland on Saturday. Here’s how to watch, listen and follow the match. Another impressive night for Andi Jackson, another sweep for No. 1 Nebraska volleyball Andi Jackson is usually impressive, but what she did Saturday at Maryland for top-ranked Nebraska was a statistical marvel. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Team of the Week | Week of Oct. 4 Top Plays | Week of Oct. 4 Top Plays | Week of Oct. 4 Top Plays | Week of Oct. 4 Top Plays | Week of Oct. 4 Pick Six Podcast | Was Maryland a warning or a statement? Pick Six Podcast | Was Maryland a warning or a statement?