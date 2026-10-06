Top Story Spotlight Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 year in prison in shooting conviction Andrew Bottrell Oct 6, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lexington man was sentenced to 30-45 years in prison Monday in Dawson County District Court.kAmpC:DE9 #@5C:8F6K\{:?2C6D[ bd[ H2D D6?E6?465 E@ b_\cd J62CD :? E96 }63C2D<2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 r@CC64E:@? 3J s2HD@? r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E yF586 r92H?E2 |] sFC92>]k^AmkAm#@5C:8F6K\{:?2C6D H2D 4@?G:4E65 @7 E9C66 76=@?:6D — >2?D=2F89E6C[ 2 r=2DD ap 76=@?Jj FD6 @7 2 7:C62C> E@ 4@>>:E 2 76=@?J[ 2 r=2DD `s 76=@?Jj 2?5 F?=2H7F= 2?5 :?E6?E:@?2= 5:D492C86 @7 2 7:C62C>[ 2 r=2DD `s 76=@?J — 3J 2 ;FCJ @? pF8] `a :? 4@??64E:@? E@ E96 D9@@E:?8 562E9 @7 |2J<6= u2C:?2D r2C32==@]k^Am kAm{:?2C6D 7:C65 `` C@F?5D 7C@> 2 92?58F? :?E@ E96 G69:4=6 @44FA:65 3J r2C32==@] r2C32==@ H2D DECF4< D:I E:>6D 2?5 H2D <:==65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 }63C2D<2 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=’D ~77:46]k^Am People are also reading… J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK Cozad rallies to support Ide through cancer treatment Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Tom Brady's aviation habits after his retirement from pro football How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid kAm%96 {6I:?8E@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ s2HD@? r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46[ qF772=@ r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46[ }63C2D<2 $E2E6 !2EC@=[ 2?5 E96 }63C2D<2 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=VD ~77:46 :?G6DE:82E65 E96 42D6]k^AmkAm%96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ pEE@C?6J’D ~77:46 2?5 E96 }63C2D<2 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=’D ~77:46 AC@D64FE65 E96 42D6]k^Am 0 Comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Andrew Bottrell Author email Follow Andrew Bottrell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump suggests Iran could take out Los Angeles or San Diego Data centers made this county rich. Then came the backlash Data centers made this county rich. Then came the backlash McDonald's Faces Class Action Over Alleged AI-Powered Menu Price Fixing McDonald's Faces Class Action Over Alleged AI-Powered Menu Price Fixing Florida gas station hikes prices nearly 25 cents overnight Florida gas station hikes prices nearly 25 cents overnight