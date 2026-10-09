Top Story Spotlight Lex council candidate Diaz gets $6,000 donation from Omaha PAC todd.vonkampen Oct 9, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lexington City Council candidate has received a sizable campaign donation from an Omaha-based group involved in leadership training across Nebraska.kAmw2?5J |2C:? s:2K H2D @?6 @7 D6G6C2= 42?5:52E6D 7@C =@42= @77:46D DE2E6H:56 E@ =:DE 2 {tps }63C2D<2 !pr 5@?2E:@? :? :?:E:2= DE2E6 42>A2:8? 7:?2?46 C6A@CED 7@C E96 }@G] b 6=64E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 8C@FA’D Se[___ 5@?2E:@? E@ s:2K H2D E96 =2C86DE 2>@?8 2E =62DE 7:G6 :E 82G6 E@ =@42= H6DE6C? }63C2D<2 42?5:52E6D :? E96 7:CDE 72== 32E49 @7 }63C2D<2 p44@F?E23:=:EJ 2?5 s:D4=@DFC6 r@>>:DD:@? 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