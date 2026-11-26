Spotlight Top Story Topical Lexington Police investigating Thanksgiving death Andrew Bottrell Nov 26, 2026 Nov 26, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington police are investigating the death of a man at a home in the 600 block of South Madison Street on Thanksgiving.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6[ @77:46CD H6C6 5:DA2E4965 E@ E96 9@>6 2E 23@FE ``id_ 2]>] 7@C E96 C6A@CE @7 2 >2? H:E9 2 <?:76 @? %9FCD52J] ~77:46CD 7@F?5 2 >2? H9@ 5:65 7C@> 2AA2C6?E D6=7\:?7=:4E65 :?;FC:6D 7246 5@H? @? E96 <:E496? 7=@@C]k^AmkAm%H@ @E96C A6@A=6[ 2 >2? 2?5 2 H@>2?[ H6C6 AC6D6?E 2E E96 9@>6 H96? A@=:46 2CC:G65] %96 >2? 925 9625 :?;FC:6D 2?5 3@E9 H6C6 EC2?DA@CE65 E@ {6I:?8E@? #68:@?2= w@DA:E2=]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6[ E96 >2? A@=:46 7@F?5 5625 2E E96 9@>6 925 2DD2F=E65 E96 @E96C >2? 2?5 E9C62E6?65 E@ 92C> E96 H@>2? 367@C6 E2<:?8 9:D @H? =:76]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Spreading HOPE: Nonprofit Hope Esperanza expands to Lexington, new location to open Dec. 14 Woman, 22, fatally stabbed in Omaha early childhood education center parking lot How to watch Huskers play for Big Ten tourney title tonight vs. Wisconsin Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Minutemen pull away to defeat Hi-Line 75-36 in the Hall of Fame jamboree Monday Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Just: Coach's advice — and a Hollywood blockbuster — helped Nebraska break Boilermakers' grip Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Ohio State Lexington Regional Health Center's stuffie clinic helps children feel at ease at the doctor Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? C-1 state football: Key plays, game balls from Boys Town's win over Adams Central Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Lexington senior finishes first in Turkey Trot kAmp? 2FE@ADJ :D D4965F=65 uC:52J[ 2?5 E96 42D6 C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ E96 {6I:?8E@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? u:C6 U2>Aj #6D4F6[ s2HD@? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 2?5 s2HD@? r@F?EJ pEE@C?6J’D ~77:46 2DD:DE65 2E E96 D46?6]k^Am 0 Comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Andrew Bottrell Author email Follow Andrew Bottrell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Law Enforcement and city officials answer questions about Lauren Becker homicide Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday Robert Patterson, CEO of Kids Can talks about Lauren Becker, who was killed yesterday Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Highlights: Omaha Skutt defeats Gretna East, wins Class B state title Highlights: Omaha Skutt defeats Gretna East, wins Class B state title