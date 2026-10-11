Top Story Spotlight Topical Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 Jessica Kennedy Oct 11, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Gothenburg football team shutout Wood River 76-0 Friday, in another historic night for the Swedes.kAmv@E96?3FC8 3C@<6 E96 D49@@= C64@C5 7@C E@E2= E@F495@H?D :? 2 D:?8=6\82>6[ AFEE:?8 FA `` uC:52J ?:89E] %96 AC6G:@FD C64@C5 H2D 6:89E] %96 $H656D 2=D@ 3C@<6 E96 D:?8=6\82>6 A@:?ED H9:49 H2D AC6G:@FD=J dh]k^AmkAm%96 $H656D 3C@<6 E96 CFD9:?8 E@F495@H?D :? 2 D:?8=6\82>6 H:E9 6:89E[ E96 AC6G:@FD H2D D:I] s:==@? u=@J5[ r2==6? y@9?D@?[ qC256? t9=6CD[ qFC<6 u:?<6[ |255@I v:==:82?[ t=: tC3[ y2I@? t2C== 2?5 %C:DE2? z@49 2== 7@F?5 E96 6?5K@?6 @? E96 8C@F?5]k^Am kAmv@E96?3FC8 D4@C65 BF:4<=J :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C 27E6C y@9?D@? DE6AA65 :? 7C@?E @7 2? t28=6 A2DD 7@C 2 aa\J2C5 :?E6C46AE:@? 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E92E H2D D9FE5@H? 3J (@@5 #:G6C]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Lexington sophomore Millie Pepplitsch earned a trip to girls state golf after finishing 10th at Class B-4 Districts Monday at Pioneers Golf Co… Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Cozad junior Emersyn Propp scored her 1,000th career kill Thursday in the lady Haymakers' sweep of South Loup. Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite Senior Natalie Ramirez claims third with a time of 19:56.2 at the Central Conference cross country meet Thursday in Aurora. Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Cozad softball earns wildcard to reach Class C-3 District Final against Bishop Neumann Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Hackberry Fields in Wahoo. 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