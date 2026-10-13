Spotlight Top Story Topical VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night Jessica Kennedy Oct 13, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg volleyball team is on a 9-1 win streak after sweeping Lexington Monday in Gothenburg on senior night.kAmv@E96?3FC8 H@? ad\`e[ ag\ae[ ad\`h @G6C E96 |2:5D]k^AmkAm{2FC6? |C@4K6< =65 E96 $H656D H:E9 `a <:==D 2?5 vC246 tG6CE 25565 ?:?6]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? H2D =65 3J y@DD=J? |:?D H:E9 `_ <:==D 2?5 #J=66 r9FC49 25565 D:I]k^AmkAmr9FC49 2?5 !:A6C #@36CED 925 324<\E@\324< <:==D E@ 8:G6 {6I:?8E@? 2 a\` =625 :? E96 7:CDE D6E] v@E96?3FC8 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 f\_ CF?[ 62C?:?8 7@FC A@:?ED @77 @7 {6I:?8E@? 2EE24< 6CC@CD]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball A quiet legacy, a lasting impact: Local donor leaves $2M gift to Lexington Community Foundation Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. Lane Kiffin almost predicted it Geneva teen dies in crash west of Lexington after pursuit kAm$J5?6J #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2’D 246 AF==65 {6I:?8E@? H:E9:? 7:G6 2E `a\f] %96 $H656D 6IE6?565 E96:C =625 `c\g @77 2 |C@4K6< <:==]k^Am Lexington’s Sydney Reutlinger-Maravilla (1) serves an ace in the second set of the Maids’ Monday loss to Gothenburg in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy kAms@H? E96 DEC6E49[ E96 $H656D =65 a_\`` 27E6C FD:?8 2 c\_ CF?] z:A=6J zF64<6C 925 2 D@=@ 3=@4< 7@==@H65 3J 2 <:==[ AF==:?8 E96 |2:5D H:E9:? D6G6? 2E aa\`d]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 C624965 D6E A@:?E 27E6C vC66C %:==6C 2?5 |C@4K6< E62>65 FA 7@C 2 3=@4< @7 zF64<6C] |:?D 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 <:==[ <66A:?8 {6I:?8E@? 2=:G6] |C@4K6< H@? E96 D6E 7@C E96 $H656D H:E9 96C E9:C5 <:==]k^Am Gothenburg’s Grace Evert, left, and Greer Tiller block an attack by Lexington’s Kipley Kuecker in the Swedes’ win Monday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy kAm|C@4K6< 925 EH@ <:==D E96 $H656D’ d\_ CF? E@ DE2CE E96 D64@?5 D6E] %96 $H656D 6IE6?565 E96:C =625 E@ e\` @77 2 #:=6J u=6D49 <:==]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? 32EE=65 324< H:E9:? 2E e\d @77 2 |:?D’ 324< C@H <:==] v@E96?3FC8 FD65 2 d\` CF? E@ AF== 2H2J 2E ``\e @77 324<\E@\324< {6I:?8E@? 6CC@CD]k^AmkAmp |C@4K6< <:== AFD965 E96 $H656D 29625 `e\h] {2E6C[ E96 |2:5D EC2:=65 a`\`c 27E6C 2? tG6CE <:==]k^AmkAm%96 32EE=6 <:4<65 :?E@ 862C 7@C E96 |2:5D 2?5 zF64<6C FD65 324<\E@\324< 246D E@ AF== {6I:?8E@? H:E9:? EH@ 2E aa\a_] |:?D 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 <:== E@ 4FE E96 567:4:E E@ @?6]k^Am kAmp D6EE6C <:== 3J {6I:?8E@?’D qCJ?? z2:D6C E:65 E96 D6E 2E aa[ 3FE 324<\E@\324< |2:5 6CC@CD 82G6 v@E96?3FC8 D6E A@:?E ac\aa] r9FC49 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 <:==[ AF==:?8 {6I:?8E@? H:E9:? @?6 2E ac\ab 2?5 2 v@E96?3FC8 6CC@C E:65 E96 D6E 2E ac]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Lexington’s Rylee Church, left, and Josslyn Mins team up for a block against Gothenburg’s Greer Tiller in the Minutemaids’ loss Monday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy kAmp |:?D <:== 82G6 {6I:?8E@? D6E A@:?E[ 3FE 2 D6EE6C 5F>A <:== 3J u=6D49 E:65 E96 D6E 2E ad] v@E96?3FC8 C624965 D6E A@:?E @77 2 $92J?6 z:??2? <:==[ 2?5 2 {6I:?8E@? 6CC@C 7@==@H65 E@ 8:G6 E96 $H656D E96 ag\ae H:?]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? FD65 2 b\_ CF? @77 2 z2:D6C 246[ 82:?:?8 2? 62C=J b\` =625] p r9FC49 2?5 #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 3=@4< AFD965 E96 |2:5D FA d\a]k^Am kAmv@E96?3FC8 FD65 2 d\` CF? E@ 82:? E96 =625 f\e @77 2 {6I:?8E@? 6CC@C] s@H? E96 DEC6E49[ {6I:?8E@? E:65 E96 D6E 2E `b 27E6C 2 !:A6C #@36CED <:==] #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 <:==[ 8:G:?8 E96 |2:5D E96 =625 `c\`b] %96 $H656D FD65 2 f\_ CF?[ 6IE6?5:?8 E96:C =625 a_\`c] t==2C2J z@49 AFE 5@H? EH@ <:==D :? E96 $H656 CF?]k^Am kAmp z@49 <:== 7@==@H65 2? tG6CE <:==[ AFEE:?8 v@E96?3FC8 FA aa\`d] {6I:?8E@? AF==65 H:E9:? 7:G6 2E aa\`f @77 2 #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 246]k^Am Gothenburg’s Grace Evert (1) attacks the ball for a point off Lexington’s Sydney Reutlinger-Maravilla in the third set of the Swedes’ win Monday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy kAm%96 |2:5D 4FE E96 567:4:E E@ 7@FC 2E ab\`h @77 2 zF64<6C 246] %:==6C 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 <:==[ 8:G:?8 v@E96?3FC8 D6E A@:?E] %96 $H656D H@? E96 >2E49 @77 2? 246]k^Am Lexington’s Atley Harris passes the ball on serve receive Monday in the Maids’ loss to Gothenburg in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy Gothenburg’s Riley Flesch (12) runs the offense in the second set of the Swedes’ sweep win Monday over Lexington in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy kAmkDEC@?8m$(tst $%p%$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 925 7:G6 246D 2D 2 E62>]k^AmkAmz@49 2?5 u=6D49 7:?:D965 H:E9 D:I <:==D 6249] %:==6C 25565 7:G6 <:==D]k^Am kAmp55: y6DD6A9 2?5 |C@4K6< 925 EH@ 246D 6249]k^AmkAmu=6D49 925 ag 2DD:DED 2?5 7:G6 5:8D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m{t) $%p%$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm%96 |2:5D 925 D6G6? E62> 246D 2?5 7:G6 3=@4< A@:?ED]k^AmkAm#6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 925 7@FC <:==D[ E9C66 246D 2?5 @?6 D@=@ 3=@4<]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Lexington sophomore Millie Pepplitsch earned a trip to girls state golf after finishing 10th at Class B-4 Districts Monday at Pioneers Golf Co… Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 The Gothenburg football team shutout Wood River 76-0 Friday, in another historic night for the Swedes. Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite Senior Natalie Ramirez claims third with a time of 19:56.2 at the Central Conference cross country meet Thursday in Aurora. Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Cozad junior Emersyn Propp scored her 1,000th career kill Thursday in the lady Haymakers' sweep of South Loup. What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? 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