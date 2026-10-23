Spotlight Top Story Topical Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Jessica Kennedy Oct 23, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football battled to the very end, coming up short 35-28 in a thriller to Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders.kAm“%92E’D 2 492>A:@?D9:A E62>] %96J’C6 8@??2 36 2 E62> E92E’D :? {:?4@=?[” v@E96?3FC8 4@249 #:=6J uC66=2?5 D2:5] “$@ 7@C FD E@ A=2J E96> E@ E96 G6CJ =2DE A=2J 2?5 92G6 2 492?46 E@ DE:== 4@>A6E6 @? E92E =2DE A=2J[ J@F 42?’E 2D< 7@C >F49 >@C6]”k^AmkAmuC66=2?5 D2:5 E96:C >6DD286 E@ E96 A=2J6CD H2D “(6 5@?’E 42C6 23@FE E96 D4@C63@2C5] (6 H2?E E@ 7:89E 6G6CJ D:?8=6 A=2J]”k^Am kAm%96 rCFD256CD DECF4< 7:CDE] y24<D@? v2?8H:D9 4@??64E65 H:E9 |2I w@==:?8 :? E96 6?5K@?6 :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally McKewon: Nebraska’s ‘fatigue,’ Dylan Raiola’s dagger latest chapter in painful Husker decade VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Ogallala claims Southwest Conference title, takes down Gothenburg in four SIPS with Sarah Slattery for Nebraska Secretary of State Oct. 23 at Madeline's Cafe & Bakery kAmr6?EC2= r2E9@=:4 D9@@< FA E96 $H656 @776?D6] qC2J=@? 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E96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 C6DA@?565 :>>65:2E6=J[ H:E9 r2==6? y@9?D@? 3C62<:?8 E24<=6D @? 9:D H2J 7@C 2 f_\J2C5 E@F495@H? CF?] y@9?D@? 42AA65 E96 5C:G6 H:E9 2 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<[ AF==:?8 E96 $H656D H:E9:? EH@ 2E a`\`h C:89E 367@C6 E96 92=7]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Gothenburg’s Callen Johnson (10) breaks free of a tackle on his way to the endzone for a touchdown in the Swedes’ Friday loss to Grand Island Central Catholic in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy kAmvxrr’D 7:CDE 5C:G6 @7 E96 D64@?5 92=7 C6DF=E65 :? 2 EFC?@G6C] pIEJ? y6DD6A9 :?E6C46AE65 2 rCFD256C A2DD 2?5 E@@< E96 32== b` J2C5D E@ E96 `d\J2C5 =:?6]k^AmkAm%96 $H656D 82:?65 2 D9@CE =625 aa\a` 27E6C y@9?D@? 5C:==65 2 b_\J2C5 7:6=5 8@2=] w@=DE6? 42>6 FA H:E9 2 9F86 D24< 7@C E96 $H656D[ AFD9:?8 E96 rCFD256CD 324< 7@C 7@FCE9\2?5\`h @? 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E96 b\J2C5 =:?6 H:E9 d` D64@?5D =67E]k^AmkAmu=@J5 D4C2>3=65 E@ E96 $H656 bg\J2C5 =:?6 @? 7@FCE9 5@H? 2?5 E96? 4@??64E65 H:E9 t9=6CD E@ E96 rCFD256CD’ cb\J2C5 =:?6] v@E96?3FC8 2EE6>AE65 @?6 7:?2= A=2J H:E9 7:G6 D64@?5D =67E[ 3FE u=@J5’D w2:= |2CJ A2DD H2D :?E6C46AE65 :? E96 6?5K@?6[ 7:?2=:K:?8 E96 rCFD256CD’ F?56762E65 D62D@?]k^AmkAm“(6 D6EE=65 5@H?[” vC2?5 xD=2?5 r6?EC2= r2E9@=:4 4@249 y677 pD93J D2:5[ @7 E96:C 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C 7:?:D9] “%96J Wv@E96?3FC8X 92G6 8@@5 2E9=6E6D 24C@DD E96 3@2C5] %96J 7@F89E =:<6 4C2KJ[ 2?5 @FC 8FJD 7@F89E] xE H2D ;FDE 2 C62==J 8@@5 7@@E32== 82>6]”k^Am kAmpD93J D2:5 E96 rCFD256CD’ DF446DD E9:D D62D@? 42>6 27E6C 72==:?8 :? E96 492>A:@?D9:A =2DE D62D@?] “~FC 8@2= H2D E@ 8@ F?56762E65 2?5 36 5:DEC:4E 492>AD[ 3642FD6 H6 925?’E 366? 5:DEC:4E 492>AD J6E] $@ H6 244@>A=:D965 E92E E@?:89E]Qk^Am Gothenburg’s Jaxon Earll (1) returns a punt from Grand Island Central Catholic Friday in the Swedes’ loss in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy Gothenburg’s Kash Koehn (8) stretches out to gain more yards in the first half of the Swedes’ loss to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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