Top Story Spotlight Topical VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Oct 19, 2026 Oct 19, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gothenburg Swedes battled in a five-set thriller, winning 16-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26. 15-12 over Minden in the Southwest Conference semifinal Monday in Cozad.kAmv@E96?3FC8 C624965 E96 D6>:7:?2= 27E6C H:??:?8 ad\ab[ ad\a` @G6C qC@<6? q@H :? E96 BF2CE6C7:?2=]k^AmkAm%96 492>A:@?D9:A >2E49 E2<6D A=246 %F6D52J[ ~4E] a_ 2E e A]>] :? r@K25]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm|:?56? <?@4<65 @77 r@K25 `f\ad[ ad\`b[ ad\a_ :? E96 BF2CE6C7:?2=]k^Am kAm~82==2=2 H@? E96 D6>:7:?2= ad\aa[ ad\`g[ ad\`d @G6C E96 w@=5C686 sFDE6CD]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods Sheltering Hands receives $20,000 grant to combat domestic violence Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years UNMC College of Nursing to sign MOUs on Oct. 20, creating nursing pathways for Kearney, Lexington students 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue Sheltering Hands discusses signs of domestic violence at Coffee and Chat VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Oregon, LSU lead college football's 10 biggest disappointments from first half VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night McKewon: Nebraska’s ‘fatigue,’ Dylan Raiola’s dagger latest chapter in painful Husker decade VOLLEYBALL RECAP Ramirez, Portillo-Munoz claim district cross country runner-up titles, Lexington teams qualify for state What does it take to beat Nebraska volleyball? Wisconsin’s coach has an answer kAmw@=5C686 E@@< 5@H? |4r@@< ad\`a[ a_\ad[ ad\`h :? E96 BF2CE6C7:?2=]k^AmkAmr@K25 H@? E96 4@?D@=2E:@? >2E49 ad\aa[ ad\f @G6C qC@<6? q@H] %96 w2J>2<6CD H:== A=2J 7@C 7:7E9 A=246 %F6D52J 282:?DE |4r@@< 2E b A]>] :? r@K25]k^AmkAm|:?56? 2?5 w@=5C686 H:== 32EE=6 7@C E9:C5 A=246 2E cib_ A]>] %F6D52J[ ~4E] a_ :? r@K25]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice It was more than the final score for Lexington coach Jake Harvey Friday night. Harvey started his head coaching position with this year's seni… Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue No. 1 Nebraska volleyball lost a set for the first time in nearly a month but recovered to beat No. 13 Purdue behind Teraya Sigler’s career-hi… Oregon, LSU lead college football's 10 biggest disappointments from first half No. 25 Oregon has already lost two games and quarterback Dante Moore, leaving the Ducks on the verge of College Football Playoff elimination t… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tyran Stokes reacts to Kansas basketball adding more to its roster Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma Eye Strong 2026-27 Women's Hoops Season Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma Eye Strong 2026-27 Women's Hoops Season Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman on CJ Carr's showing vs. BYU Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman on CJ Carr's showing vs. BYU NFL Offense Rankings 2026: Best and Worst Teams Entering Week 7 NFL Offense Rankings 2026: Best and Worst Teams Entering Week 7