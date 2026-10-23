Top Story Spotlight Topical VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand Jessica Kennedy Oct 23, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Overton's Jillian Clark (11) and Piper McCarter (6) block a Bertrand attack Thursday in the Eagles' home sweep. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Chelsey Gonzalez attacks the ball around the Bertrand block for a kill in the Eagles' win Thursday in Overton. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Mickailee Reil (5) attacks the ball during a rally in the Eagles' sweep of Bertrand Thursday in Overton. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Overton Eagles volleyball team won 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 in their regular season finale over Bertrand Thursday in Overton.kAm~G6CE@? H2D =65 3J r96=D6J v@?K2=6K H:E9 `f <:==D] !:A6C |4r2CE6C 49:AA65 :? `e <:==D 2?5 @?6 3=@4<]k^AmkAm%96 t28=6D E@@< 2 e\` =625 :? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice It was more than the final score for Lexington coach Jake Harvey Friday night. Harvey started his head coaching position with this year's seni… Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. 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