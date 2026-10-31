Top Story Spotlight Topical Gothenburg shuts out Scotus 1st round of C2 playoffs Jessica Kennedy Oct 31, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Gothenburg's Axtyn Jesseph (36) catches a pass from Dillon Floyd for a touchdown in the Swedes' win over Scotus Central Catholic in a Class C-2 playoff game on Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Dillon Floyd (14) looks to throw in the first half of the Swedes' win over Scotus Central Catholic in a Class C-2 playoff game on Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Maddox Gilligan (22) breaks a tackle before scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Swedes' win over Scotus Central Catholic in a Class C-2 playoff game on Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald The Swede defense led by AJ Holsten (76) makes a stop against the run by Shamrock Brody Lindhorst (28) in Gothenburg's Class C-2 playoff win on Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Axtyn Jesseph (36) and Maddox Gilligan (22) celebrate Gilligan's touchdown in the Swedes' Class C-2 playoff win over Scotus Central Catholic on Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Callen Johnson (10) finds a hole in the Shamrock defense for a gain in the Swedes' win over Scotus Central Catholic in a Class C-2 playoff game on Friday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy GOTHENBURG — No. 7 Gothenburg won its first-round matchup of the Class C2 football playoffs 20-0 over No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic on Friday in Gothenburg.kAm%96 $H656D 7246 F?56762E65 }@] a q6C82? r2E9@=:4 :? 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Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Cozad upsets Pierce in Class C-1 football playoffs Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Gothenburg shuts out Scotus 1st round of C2 playoffs NSAA releases football playoff brackets Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening kAmv@E96?3FC8 E@@< 2 EH@ A@DD6DD:@? =625 :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C[ H:E9 pIEJ? y6DD6A9 C66=:?8 :? 2 ag\J2C5 E@F495@H? A2DD 7C@> s:==@? u=@J5] r2==6? y@9?D@? 7:?:D965 E96 $H656 5C:G6 H:E9 E96 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 E@@< E96 32== d_ J2C5D :? E9C66 >:?FE6D E@ D4@C6 =2E6 :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Gothenburg football vs. Scotus Central Catholic C-2 playoffs first round Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Sam McKewon reacts to Anthony Colandrea returning to Nebraska football in 2027 Bears Trade for Jeffery Simmons: Game-Changer for NFC North? 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