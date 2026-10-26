Top Story Spotlight Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington Ashley Mohler Oct 26, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington’s Bomgaars store is hosting a ladies night from 6-8 p.m.on Sunday, Nov. 1.kAm%9:D 2??F2= 6G6?E :D 56D:8?65 E@ DFAA@CE 8:G6 324< E@ =@42= @C82?:K2E:@?D H9:=6 AC@G:5:?8 2? 6G6?:?8 @7 72== D9@AA:?8 H:E9 76DE:G6 7F?]k^AmkAmq@>822CD 4FDE@>6CD H:== 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 6?;@J D2G:?8D[ 8:G62H2JD 2?5 6G6?:?8 565:42E65 E@ DFAA@CE:?8 {6I:?8E@?] u:G6 A6C46?E @7 E96 6G6?:?8’D D2=6D H:== 36 5@?2E65 E@ {6I:?8E@?’D $96=E6C:?8 w2?5D[ 7@C>6C=J !2C6?E\r9:=5 r6?E6C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 5@?2E:@? H:== 36 2H2C565 E@ E96 @C82?:K2E:@? :? s646>36C H:E9 E96 2>@F?E 32D65 @? 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Nebraska Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident NSAA releases football playoff brackets Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs kAm“(6 36=:6G6 36:?8 2 8@@5 ?6:893@C >62?D >@C6 E92? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools The Lexington Board of Education accepted a donation of $4,500 in camera equipment from longtime photographer Paul Pack during its Oct. 19 meeting. Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Attorney general candidate Jocelyn Brasher returned to Lexington on Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, for a campaign stop at Madeline’s Cafe and Baker… Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods The Lexington City Council ratified the purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods on Tuesday, Oct. 13. VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Hi-Line (14-13) received the No. 4 seed in the Class C2-9 subdistrict tournament. The Bulls face No. 5 H&H (11-19) Monday, Oct. 26 in Elwo… Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident Parishes across Omaha are offering prayers and support to the Rev. John Pietramale, who remains hospitalized after a car accident last weekend. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Diesel Relief Push Stalls US midterms: Trump's gains among Latino voters in Texas at risk US midterms: Trump's gains among Latino voters in Texas at risk Millions Lose Food Assistance as Demand for Food Banks Rises. Millions Lose Food Assistance as Demand for Food Banks Rises. Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Surprise Election Comeback Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term in Surprise Election Comeback