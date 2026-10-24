Top Story Breaking Spotlight Topical FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs Jessica Kennedy Oct 24, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg football (7-2) selected as the No. 7 seed in the Class C-2 playoffs. The Swedes face No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic (6-3) at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 in Gothenburg.kAmkDEC@?8m~E96C A=2J@77 >2E49FADik^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}@] ` vC2?5 xD=2?5 r6?EC2= r2E9@=:4 Wh\_X GD] }@] `e w6CD96J Wd\cXk^AmkAm}@] a q6C82? r2E9@=:4 Wh\_X GD] }@] `d (6DE !@:?E\q66>6C Wd\cXk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}@] b r652C r2E9@=:4 Wh\_X GD] }@] `c {:?4@=? {FE96C2? Wd\cXk^Am kAm}@] c ~C5 Wf\aX GD] }@] `b u:==>@C6 r6?EC2= We\bXk^Am People are also reading… Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood McKewon: Nebraska’s ‘fatigue,’ Dylan Raiola’s dagger latest chapter in painful Husker decade Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident kAm}@] d *FE2? Wg\`X GD] }@] `a (:=36C\r=2E@?:2 We\bXk^AmkAm}@] e q@@?6 r6?EC2= Wh\_X GD] }@] `` |:E496== We\bXk^AmkAm}@] g |2=4@=> Wf\aX GD] }@] h q:D9@A }6F>2?? Wf\aXk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools The Lexington Board of Education accepted a donation of $4,500 in camera equipment from longtime photographer Paul Pack during its Oct. 19 meeting. Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods The Lexington City Council ratified the purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Lexington Regional Health Center announced Oct. 16, that Austin Eldredge, Karen Rojas, and Magali Ruiz completed the Nebraska Hospital Associa… Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally This is not the first time that Trump has used the word, deemed an antisemitic slur by the Anti-Defamation League, at a rally. VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Hi-Line (14-13) received the No. 4 seed in the Class C2-9 subdistrict tournament. The Bulls face No. 5 H&H (11-19) Monday, Oct. 26 in Elwo… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: Malcolm defeats Fillmore Central, wins district championship Seward's Jackson Einspahr wins all-class gold at state cross country Seward's Jackson Einspahr wins all-class gold at state cross country Lincoln Christian's Trevin Opp wins 3rd state cross country title Lincoln Christian's Trevin Opp wins 3rd state cross country title Lincoln Southwest celebrates HAC volleyball title Lincoln Southwest celebrates HAC volleyball title