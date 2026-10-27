Top Story Spotlight VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening Jessica Kennedy Oct 27, 2026 Oct 27, 2026 0 1 of 2 S-E-M's Kyler Jones (3) attacks the ball against the Brady block Monday in the Mustangs' five-set win during the Class D2-7 subdistrict semifinal in Wilcox. Photo Courtesy of Kelly Warnken S-E-M's Mia Scoville digs the ball during a rally in the Mustangs' win over Brady Monday during the Class C2-7 subdistrict semifinal in Wilcox. Photo Courtesy of Kelly Warnken Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy S-E-M volleyball survived a five-set thriller 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 against Brady in the Class D2-7 subdistrict semifinal Monday in Wilcox.kAm%96 |FDE2?8D 7246 (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 :? E96 DF35:DEC:4E 7:?2= 2E e A]>] %F6D52J[ ~4E] af :? (:=4@I]k^AmkAm(:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 56762E65 ~G6CE@? ad\`h[ ad\`b[ ad\`h[ ad\a` |@?52J :? 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Nebraska Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident NSAA releases football playoff brackets VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening Mary Ann J. Rickertsen kAm$\t\| 32EE=65 4=@D6=J 282:?DE E96 t28=6D :? E96 7:CDE D6E[ E2<:?8 2 `b\`_ =625 @77 2 {:=J wC2D<J <:==]k^AmkAm%96 E62>D DE2J65 4=@D6 F?E:= qC25J 82:?65 D6E A@:?E @77 2? $\t\| 6CC@C] |2<6??2 |:=6D H@? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg football battled to the very end, coming up short 35-28 in a thriller to Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Gothenburg reverse swept Cozad Monday, will face Kearney Catholic at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Class C1-7 subdistrict championship at Kearney Catholic. 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