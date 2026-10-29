Spotlight Top Story VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Jessica Kennedy Oct 29, 2026 Oct 29, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save S-E-M volleyball earned enough wildcard points to reach a district final. The Mustangs will face Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. in Wilcox.kAm%96 |FDE2?8D 5C6H E96 }@] `_ D665 2?5 (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 5C6H }@] f 7@C E96 r=2DD sa\f s:DEC:4E 7:?2=]k^AmkAm(:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 92D H@? 7@FC E:>6D E9:D D62D@? 282:?DE E96 |FDE2?8D[ H:E9 E96:C =2E6DE H:? 4@>:?8 :? E96 r=2DD sa\f DF35:DEC:4E 492>A:@?D9:A >2E49 %F6D52J]k^AmkAm%96 u2=4@?D H@? 2 7:G6\D6E E9C:==6C ad\a`[ ad\aa[ aa\ad[ `c\ad[ `d\`_ @? E96:C 9@>6 4@FCE %F6D52J]k^Am kAm$\t\| H2D =65 3J D@A9@>@C6 zJ=6C y@?6D H:E9 `f <:==D] w2J=66 w2JD 2?5 p==J z2AA6= 25565 `` <:==D 6249]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Go Find It! 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E96 324<]k^Am kAm“xE E@@< FD 2 >:?FE6 E@ 86E FD65 E@ E96 492?86 H9:49 :D H9J H6 DE2CE65 E92E E9:C5 D6E :? DF49 2 566A 9@=6]”k^AmkAm(:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 82:?65 962GJ =625D :? 3@E9 DE2CED @7 E96 E9:C5 2?5 7@FCE9 D6ED] %96 |FDE2?8D AF==65 7C@> 369:?5 :? 3@E9 D6ED]k^Am kAmp y@?6D <:== <:4< DE2CE65 2 f\` CF?[ 2?5 E96 |FDE2?8D AF==65 H:E9:? @?6 2E `g\`f] {:=J wC2D<J 925 2 <:== 2?5 2 3=@4< 5FC:?8 E96 |FDE2?8 CF?] {2E6C[ 2 y@?6D <:== E:65 E96 D6E 2E a_]k^AmkAm“p7E6C H6 H6C6 23=6 E@ 25;FDE[ H6 4@F=5 ;FDE A=2J G@==6J32==[” tC:<2 z2AA6= D2:5]k^Am S-E-M’s Kyler Jones (3) attacks the ball against Wilcox-Hildreth’s Elsie Donley (14) in the Mustangs’ loss Tuesday at the Class D2-7 subdistrict final in Wilcox. Jessica Kennedy kAm$\t\| C624965 D6E A@:?E @77 2 y@?6D <:== E92E 4@>A=6E65 2 d\` CF?] wC2D<J H@? E96 D6E @77 2 <:== 7@C E96 |FDE2?8D ad\aa]k^Am kAm%96 u2=4@?D E@@< 2 d\` =625 :? E96 7@FCE9 D6E[ 3FE $\t\| FD65 2 f\` CF? E@ E:6 E96 >2E49 2E f] w2J=66 w2JD 925 E9C66 <:==D :? E96 |FDE2?8D’ e\_ CF?[ AFEE:?8 $\t\| FA `b\g]k^Am kAm“w2J=66 C62==J DE6AA65 FA E9@D6 EH@ D6ED WE9:C5 2?5 7@FCE9X 2D H6==] $96 92D 366? <:?5 @7 BF:6E :? 96C @776?D6 E96 A2DE 76H H66<D 2?5 96C DF446DD :? E96 7C@?E C@H 96=A65 DA2C< @FC >@>6?EF>[” tC:<2 z2AA6= D2:5]k^Am S-E-M’s Mia Scoville (5) passes the ball after a Wilcox-Hildreth serve Tuesday in the Mustangs’ five-set loss at the Class D2-7 subdistrict final in Wilcox. Jessica Kennedy kAms@H? E96 DEC6E49[ 2 z2AA6= 246 7@==@H65 2 y@?6D <:==] %96 |FDE2?8D 6IE6?565 E96:C =625 `f\`a] $\t\| E@@< 2 D:I\A@:?E =625 2E `g\`a 27E6C 2 y@?6D’ 3=@4<]k^AmkAm$\t\| 4@>A=6E65 E96 D6E H:E9 2 f\` CF?[ H:??:?8 ad\`c 27E6C E9C66 DEC2:89E <:==D 3J rC2?H6==]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp7E6C EC2:=:?8 c\` :? E96 7:7E9 D6E[ E96 |FDE2?8D FD65 2 e\_ CF? E@ =625 f\c @77 2 y@?6D <:==]k^Am kAm(:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 C682:?65 E96 =625 27E6C 2 <:== 2E h\g] %96 u2=4@?D FD65 2 c\` CF?[ 6IE6?5:?8 E96:C =625 `b\h @77 324<\E@\324< <:==D]k^Am kAmp u2=4@? 246 H@? E96 D6E `d\`_[ 8:G:?8 (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 E96 DF35:DEC:4E E:E=6]k^AmkAm“x E@=5 E96> :? E96 =@4<6C C@@> 27E6C E92E =@DD[ E92E E96J 36EE6C 86E FD65 E@ E96D6 <:?5D @7 >2E496D H:E9 (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 3642FD6 E96J’G6 8@E 2 =@E @7 E2=6?E65 J@FE9 @? E96:C E62> 2D H6== 2?5 E96J 2C6?’E 8@:?8 2?JH96C6[” tC:<2 z2AA6= D2:5]k^Am kAm“xC@? D92CA6?D :C@? 2?5 J@F 5@?’E 86E 36EE6C 3J A=2J:?8 A@@C E62>D] %96D6 82>6D E92E H6’G6 A=2J65 H:E9 (:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 2C6 @?=J 8@:?8 E@ >2<6 FD 36EE6C — >6?E2==J 2?5 A9JD:42==J]”k^Am S-E-M’s Lily Hrasky (1) digs the ball during a rally in the Mustangs’ Class D2-7 subdistrict final loss Tuesday against Wilcox-Hildreth in Wilcox. Jessica Kennedy S-E-M’s Myka Cranwell (10) attempts to save the ball at the net Tuesday in the Mustangs’ five-set Class D2-7 subdistrict final loss to Wilcox-Hildreth in Wilcox. Jessica Kennedy kAmkDEC@?8m$&qsx$%#xr% $t|xux}p{k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$\t\| DFCG:G65 2 7:G6\D6E E9C:==6C aa\ad[ ad\`g[ `e\ad[ ad\a`[ `d\`_ 282:?DE qC25J :? E96 r=2DD sa\f DF35:DEC:4E D6>:7:?2= |@?52J :? (:=4@I]k^AmkAmy@?6D =65 E96 |FDE2?8D H:E9 ad <:==D[ @?6 246 2?5 @?6 D@=@ 3=@4<] $96 2=D@ 925 `b 5:8D]k^AmkAmy@?6D 925 D6G6? <:==D :? E96 |FDE2?8DV 7:CDE D6E =@DD ad\aa |@?52J]k^Am kAm$\t\| 32EE=65 4=@D6=J 282:?DE E96 t28=6D :? E96 7:CDE D6E[ E2<:?8 2 `b\`_ =625 @77 2 wC2D<J <:==]k^Am kAm%96 E62>D DE2J65 4=@D6 F?E:= qC25J 82:?65 D6E A@:?E @77 2? $\t\| 6CC@C] |2<6??2 |:=6D H@? E96 D6E 7@C E96 t28=6D @77 2 <:==]k^AmkAmqC25J <6AE H:E9 E96 |FDE2?8D :? 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E9C66 2E ab\a_]k^AmkAmy@?6D 7:?:D965 @77 E96 D6E H:E9 96C aa?5 <:==[ 8:G:?8 $\t\| E96 H:? ad\a`]k^Am kAmp7E6C 2 y@?6D <:== <:4<65 @77 E96 7@FCE9 D6E[ qC25J FD65 2 b\_ CF?] p wC2D<J <:== E:65 E96 D6E 2E e 367@C6 $\t\| FD65 2 d\_ CF?[ AF==:?8 2H2J ``\e] z2AA6= 925 E9C66 DEC2:89E D6CG:46 246D :? E96 |FDE2?8 CF?]k^Am kAmp w2JD 3=@4< 6IE6?565 $\t\|VD =625 `a\f] qC25J AF==65 H:E9:? E9C66 2E `b\`_ 27E6C E9C66 DEC2:89E |FDE2?8 6CC@CD]k^Am kAmy@?6DV D@=@ 3=@4< 2H2C565 $\t\| >2E49 A@:?E 2E `c\`_] qC25J 42==65 2 7:?2= E:>6@FE[ 2?5 y@?6DV adE9 <:== H@? E96 >2E49]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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