Top Story Spotlight Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Ashley Mohler Oct 30, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dawson County Board of Commissioners voted Oct. 31 to deny a request to vacate Road 425 after considering the issue over two meetings.kAmr92:C>2? !y y24@3D6? H2D 23D6?E 7C@> E96 uC:52J >66E:?8[ D@ ':46 r92:C>2? #@5 #6J?@=5D AC6D:565]k^AmkAm#6J?@=5D D2:5 6G:56?46 AC6D6?E65 E@ 4@>>:DD:@?6CD D9@H65 E92E G242E:?8 #@25 cad H2D ?@E :? E96 AF3=:4’D :?E6C6DE 2?5 E92E E96 C6BF:C6>6?ED 7@C G242E:?8 E96 C@25 4@F=5 ?@E 36 >6E] %96 3@2C5 G@E65 E@ 56?J E96 C6BF6DE[ <66A:?8 E96 C@25 2G2:=23=6 7@C AF3=:4 FD6]k^Am kAm%96 3@2C5 2=D@ 5:D4FDD65 2? :?E6C=@42= 28C66>6?E 36EH66? {6I:?8E@? !F3=:4 $49@@=D 2?5 E96 4@F?EJ] $A62<:?8 @? 3692=7 @7 E96 3F:=5:?8 2?5 8C@F?5D 56A2CE>6?E[ qC:2? (@=5E D2:5 E96 D49@@= 5:DEC:4E H2?E65 E@ C6?E 2 4@F?EJ 3F:=5:?8 7@C HC6DE=:?8 D62D@?]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Go Find It! Nebraska VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final NSAA releases football playoff brackets $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Mary Ann J. Rickertsen Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 28C66>6?E 4@G6CD 7@FC >@?E9D E9:D J62C] (:E9 2? 255:E:@?2= >@?E9 2?5 2 9:896C >@?E9=J C6?E2= 766[ E96 5:DEC:4E H@F=5 A2J Sh[___ E@ FD6 E96 DA246] #6J?@=5D D2:5 E96 E@E2= H2D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J Sa[d__ >@C6 E92? :? AC6G:@FD J62CD]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 2AAC@G65 E96 :?E6C=@42= 28C66>6?E 2?5 2? 244@>A2?J:?8 C6D@=FE:@?]k^Am kAm%96 3@2C5 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 2 C6D@=FE:@? DF3>:EE65 3J %C62DFC6C z2:E=J? (@=E6>2E9 E@ :?4C62D6 A=658:?8]k^AmkAmq67@C6 E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD’ >66E:?8[ >6>36CD 4@?G6?65 2D E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 tBF2=:K2E:@?] %96:C @?=J 286?52 :E6> H2D 2 E2I 2446=6C2E:@? C6BF6DE DF3>:EE65 3J r@F?EJ pDD6DD@C }:4 '2?rFC2]k^Am kAm'2?rFC2 H2D F?23=6 E@ 2EE6?5[ 3FE 2 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 D2:5 !65C@ p8F:CC6\{6@? H2?E65 E@ 56>@=:D9 9:D EC2:=6C] %96 2DD6DD@C’D @77:46 C6BF6DE65 E92E 9:D a_ae E2I6D 36 2446=6C2E65 D@ 96 4@F=5 A2J E96> 367@C6 56>@=:D9:?8 E96 EC2:=6C 2?5 92G:?8 :E C6>@G65 7C@> E96 E2I C@==D]k^Am kAm%96 3@2C5 2AAC@G65 E96 C6BF6DE]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Lexington City Council voted 5-0 to approve an increase in utility rates at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting. Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20. Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools The Lexington Board of Education accepted a donation of $4,500 in camera equipment from longtime photographer Paul Pack during its Oct. 19 meeting. Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Senate candidate Dan Osborn addressed the closure of Lexington’s Tyson plant during a town hall meeting in Gothenburg on Thursday, Oct. 29. Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition The Lexington Pride of the Minutemen received a Class 3A Division 1 superior rating Saturday at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association sta… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Omaha police on the scene of a shooting and a help an officer call Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. 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