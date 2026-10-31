Top Story Spotlight Topical NSAA releases All-Class state volleyball brackets Jessica Kennedy Oct 31, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nebraska State Activities Association released the All-Class state volleyball brackets Saturday.kAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ pk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"F2CE6C7:?2=D 368:? (65?6D52J[ }@G] c 2E !:??24=6 q2?< pC6?2 :? {:?4@=?]k^AmkAm}@] ` t=<9@C? }@CE9 Waf\cX GD] }@] g !2A:==:@?\{2 ':DE2 W`h\``X 2E d A]>] @? ?@CE9 4@FCE]k^AmkAm}@] a !2A:==:@?\{2 ':DE2 $@FE9 Wac\eX GD] }@] f |:==2C5 }@CE9 W`h\`bX 2E d A]>] @? D@FE9 4@FCE]k^Am kAm}@] b ~>292 |2C:2? Wad\gX GD] }@] e |:==2C5 (6DE Wab\`aX 2E f A]>] @? D@FE9 4@FCE]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Go Find It! Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Cozad upsets Pierce in Class C-1 football playoffs Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Gothenburg shuts out Scotus 1st round of C2 playoffs NSAA releases football playoff brackets Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening kAm}@] c {:?4@=? }@CE9 $E2C Wab\hX GD] }@] d {:?4@=? $@FE9H6DE Wa_\``X 2E f A]>] @? ?@CE9 4@FCE]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ qk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 r=2DD q E@FC?2>6?E BF2CE6C7:?2=D DE2CED (65?6D52J[ }@G] c 2E !:??24=6 q2?< pC6?2 :? {:?4@=?]k^AmkAm}@] ` }@CC:D Wbe\`X GD] }@] g *@C< Wac\`_X 2E h 2]>] @? ?@CE9 4@FCE]k^Am kAm}@] a (2G6C=J Wah\dX GD] }@] f {:?4@=? !:FD ) Wac\``X 2E h 2]>] @? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time S-E-M volleyball earned enough wildcard points to reach a district final. The Mustangs will face Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Saturday, Oc… Cozad upsets Pierce in Class C-1 football playoffs A 424-mile round trip for Cozad football resulted in a huge upset, as the Haymakers spoiled Pierce's perfect season on Friday. No. 13 Cozad de… Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Gothenburg reverse swept Cozad Monday, will face Kearney Catholic at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Class C1-7 subdistrict championship at Kearney Catholic. 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