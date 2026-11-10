Spotlight Top Story Topical Nebraska Beef Summit to highlight timely production, industry challenges Dec. 9 in Kearney Jessica Kennedy Nov 10, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Beef producers, agricultural professionals, students and industry partners are invited to attend the 2026 Nebraska Beef Summit on Dec. 9, at the Younes Convention Center in Kearney.kAm#68:DEC2E:@? 2?5 ?6EH@C<:?8 H:== 368:? 2E g 2]>][ H:E9 AC6D6?E2E:@?D DE2CE:?8 2E gi`d 2]>] %96 DF>>:E :D D4965F=65 E@ 4@?4=F56 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J di`d A]>]k^AmkAm%9:D J62CVD DF>>:E H:== 36 96=5 :? 4@?;F?4E:@? H:E9 E96 }63C2D<2 r2EE=6>6? r@?G6?E:@? 2?5 %C256 $9@H[ 3C:?8:?8 E@86E96C AC@5F46CD[ C6D62C496CD 2?5 :?5FDECJ =6256CD E@ 5:D4FDD 492==6?86D 2?5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 724:?8 E96 3667 :?5FDECJ]k^Am kAm~C82?:K65 3J &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2–{:?4@=? 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And he's not the only one Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M Trump's midterm rebuke casts a new political landscape 3 takeaways from a wild election night in Nebraska Dawson County 4-H launches holiday candy sale to support café Dawson County Historical Museum commemorates historic 1903 cross-country trip kAm%H@ 762EFC65 27E6C?@@? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County. Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property The Lexington Planning Commission held four separate public hearings Wednesday, Nov. 4, at a regular meeting in the City Council Chambers. Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting The Lexington City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 inside the Lexington City Council Chamber, 406 E. Seventh St. Investigative journalist to discuss Nebraska murder case at Cozad library Award-winning investigative journalist Chet Hardin will visit Cozad’s Wilson Public Library for an author chat at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary California voters reject measure to tax the wealth of billionaires California voters reject measure to tax the wealth of billionaires Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row