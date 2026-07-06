A cowboy ropes a calf during the tie-down roping event at the start of the Pony Express Rodeo on July 3. In this event, participants had to lasso a calf and successfully tie it down. The calf had to stay tied for 6 seconds for the participant to score.
Ashley Mohler
Mylie Michaelis sells bracelets and beaded animals to raise money for two of her sisters to go to a volleyball tournament in Hawaii.
Ashley Mohler
A Velvet Spur rider carries the American flag around the rodeo arena.
Ashley Mohler
A cowgirl heads towards the third barrel in the clover pattern of the barrel racing event at the Pony Express Rodeo.
Ashley Mohler
A cowboy and his horse visit with children playing in the dirt by the rodeo arena fence while the arena is reset after barrel racing. Kids were allowed to pet the horse.
Ashley Mohler
A boy chases a calf during the calf scramble July 3.
Ashley Mohler
Kids play in the sandbox behind the bleachers at the Pony Express Rodeo. Coins were hidden in the sand for the kids to find.
Ashley Mohler
Three little cowboys eagerly wait for the Kids Night rodeo show to begin.
Ashley Mohler
A cowgirl ropes a calf during the breakaway event. In this event a string on the cowgirl’s lasso breaks away to let the rope slip from her grip.
Ashley Mohler
Two cowboys walk a horse around the rodeo grounds in Gothenburg between events.
A cowboy ropes a calf during the tie-down roping event at the start of the Pony Express Rodeo on July 3. In this event, participants had to lasso a calf and successfully tie it down. The calf had to stay tied for 6 seconds for the participant to score.
A cowboy ropes a calf during the tie-down roping event at the start of the Pony Express Rodeo on July 3. In this event, participants had to lasso a calf and successfully tie it down. The calf had to stay tied for 6 seconds for the participant to score.
Calf Scramble
Ashley Mohler
A boy chases a calf during the calf scramble July 3.
Breakaway
Ashley Mohler
A cowgirl ropes a calf during the breakaway event. In this event a string on the cowgirl’s lasso breaks away to let the rope slip from her grip.
Cowboys
Ashley Mohler
Two cowboys walk a horse around the rodeo grounds in Gothenburg between events.
Sandbox
Ashley Mohler
Kids play in the sandbox behind the bleachers at the Pony Express Rodeo. Coins were hidden in the sand for the kids to find.
Bracelet maker
Ashley Mohler
Mylie Michaelis sells bracelets and beaded animals to raise money for two of her sisters to go to a volleyball tournament in Hawaii.
Little boys
Ashley Mohler
Three little cowboys eagerly wait for the Kids Night rodeo show to begin.
Horse visit
Ashley Mohler
A cowboy and his horse visit with children playing in the dirt by the rodeo arena fence while the arena is reset after barrel racing. Kids were allowed to pet the horse.
Barrel Racing
Ashley Mohler
A cowgirl heads towards the third barrel in the clover pattern of the barrel racing event at the Pony Express Rodeo.
Old Glory
Ashley Mohler
A Velvet Spur rider carries the American flag around the rodeo arena.
A cowboy ropes a calf during the tie-down roping event at the start of the Pony Express Rodeo on July 3. In this event, participants had to lasso a calf and successfully tie it down. The calf had to stay tied for 6 seconds for the participant to score.