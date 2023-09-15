On Nov. 9, Lexington and surrounding communities will be able to tighten connections and impact during the 13th annual Give BIG Lexington campaign.

Since this fundraising campaign started, Lexington Community Foundation has been amazed by the community focal point and example it has set for other communities around the nation. The impact is impossible to quantify.

In 2020, the initiative was expanded to include Give Big Cozad, Give Big Elwood and Give Big Overton.

In 2023, Give Big Gothenburg connected to the campaign. These communities have embraced the initiative and will participate in Give BIG 2023.

LCF provides a $50,000 match incentive and random prizes and covers all fees associated with GBL. The designated causes receive 100% of donations plus their portion of match funding and prizes. Donors maximize their donation impact by giving during Give BIG Lexington.

More than 80 local Lexington area nonprofits arc featured on the giving day platform, givebiglexington.org. The giving-day site is live and donations can be scheduled now through midnight on Nov. 9. Please visit the site to discover and donate to causes serving our area.

There are multiple ways to participate in GBL ‘23:

Give online at givebiglexington.org.

Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422/607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before Nov. 9 to qualify for matching funds).

Bring your donations to Give BIG Headquarters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Dawson County Annex building, 201 W. Seventh St.

Call the LCF office (308-324-6704) for help with invoiced donations or if you have trouble with credit card donations on the Give BIG site.

GBL ‘23 is made possible because of the support and trust of generous people who work with LCF to achieve goals. Special thanks to our 2023 Foundation Premiere Event Sponsors: Downey Drilling, Steve Heldt, Lexington Family Dentistry, Bill and Meredith Orthman, Paulsen Inc. and Tyson Fresh Meat.

The Give BIG Lexington day of giving will be held for 24 hours — from midnight to 11:59 p.m. — on Thursday, Nov. 9, and is presented by the Lexington Community Foundation.