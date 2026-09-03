A Dawson County man has been convicted by a jury of first-degree sexual assault of a child and could face up to life in prison.
The jury found Calvin E. Shaw, 37, of Lexington, guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony, Wednesday in Dawson County District Court.
Sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Nov. 16. Class 1B felonies carry a punishment of 20 years to life.
The assaults against a girl younger than 12 occurred between between Aug. 1, 2012, and Jan. 8, 2019. An affidavit in the case has been sealed.