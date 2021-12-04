Lexington Regional Health Center wins Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award

LEXINGTON — Maria Reyes, Community Health Worker (CHW) at Lexington Regional Health Center, received the 2021 Community Health Worker Making a Difference Award from the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, and Lifespan Health Services, reported Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Clinic Administrator. This first-time CHW Making a Difference award is presented to a CHW who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, teamwork, and service to the community during the COVID pandemic. Maria is honored for her demonstrated leadership and collaborations as a CHW, and also her compassion and service to others during the pandemic.
Kristina Messersmith, Director of Social Services, said “Maria is a treasure and fills the gap between the hospital and the community. She is someone who is so passionate and is very rarely someone that cannot be reached.” An award presentation will take place on December 7 at 10am at the hospital.
Maria was the first Community Health Worker to work in a hospital setting in Nebraska. This position became available at LRHC due to the innovative and community-focused thinking of CEO Leslie Marsh. Leslie acknowledged there were gaps in some areas of health that needed bridging, so she brought the idea to the table and a position was developed. Having a Community Health Worker at LRHC has helped in so many ways, including advocacy, resources, and having a cultural understanding and other individuals’ views on health. This role has built an awareness that each individual's health impacts their lifestyle and how a community can help them succeed.
Lexington Regional Health Center is very blessed to have a CHW, and with Maria's love and passion, she is the perfect fit.
Nicole Thorell, Chief Nursing Officer, reported that Lexington Regional Health Center received the 2021 Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award from the The Chartis Center for Rural Health and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award recognizes performance excellence in quality utilizing the Hospital Strength INDEX® framework.
The Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award utilizes the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s Hospital Strength INDEX framework to analyze Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project (MBQIP) measures for all Critical Access Hospitals in Nebraska.
Thorell stated, “We are excited to be one of the award recipients! At the state level, Nebraska is among the top performers for Critical Access Hospital quality and achieved a second place national ranking from the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP)’s annual Top 10 State Quality Ranking. This is a highly competitive quality rating, so it is outstanding that Lexington Regional received this award!”
Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner reviewed financial data through October 31, 2021, noting a 3.8% increase in year-to-date operating revenue as compared to the prior fiscal year. Both inpatient and outpatient activity were up during the month of October, resulting in an average daily census of 11.58. Eschenbrenner reminded the board Medicare open enrollment runs through December 7th and that any questions relating to open enrollment can be directed to Chris Roemmich in the business office. The board approved one charity care application.
Lexington Regional’s wellness screenings have been postponed due to a critical shortage of blood collection supplies. “We are ensuring that we have adequate supplies for our inpatients, ER, and clinic. All patients that are currently scheduled will still receive their wellness labs. We will update everyone as soon as we are able to offer this service again,” reported Jill Denker, Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison.
In response to the pandemic, Lexington Regional has administered 8,369 total doses of COVID vaccinations which includes 4,085 first doses (134 of which are pediatric doses), 3,619 second doses (71 of which are pediatric doses) and 665 third doses, Denker said.
Leslie Marsh, CEO, was voted in as President-Elect for the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) for 2022 and will serve as President for calendar year 2023, resulting from the NRHA annual elections, Denker reported.
The NRHA is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 21,000 members, which consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health, including hospitals, clinics, public health entities, the federal office of rural health, state agencies, and academic institutions.
The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research.
Leslie has been an active member of the NRHA since 2010, has served on numerous committees and held many roles, including most recently chairing the Government Affairs Committee this past year.
Thorell said, “Having Leslie speak on our behalf is huge. The ability to advocate for rural healthcare is so important, especially during these challenging times.”
Board member Pam Trampe stated “This shows we have a great leader here at LRHC and we are so lucky to have her.”
The next regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.