Lexington Regional Health Center wins Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award

LEXINGTON — Maria Reyes, Community Health Worker (CHW) at Lexington Regional Health Center, received the 2021 Community Health Worker Making a Difference Award from the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, and Lifespan Health Services, reported Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Clinic Administrator. This first-time CHW Making a Difference award is presented to a CHW who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, teamwork, and service to the community during the COVID pandemic. Maria is honored for her demonstrated leadership and collaborations as a CHW, and also her compassion and service to others during the pandemic.

Kristina Messersmith, Director of Social Services, said “Maria is a treasure and fills the gap between the hospital and the community. She is someone who is so passionate and is very rarely someone that cannot be reached.” An award presentation will take place on December 7 at 10am at the hospital.