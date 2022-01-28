Lexington Regional Health Center providing compassion fatigue, self-care training to staff

Director of Social Services Kristina Messersmith said the training is specifically tailored toward healthcare. The training will help LRHC staff identify the signs of compassion fatigue within themselves, providing coping skills and teach leaders how to help employees who may be dealing with fatigue, burnout or other situations.

“I think it’s going to be a great thing to learn how to deal with the emotions and how we as a facility can be supportive of each other,” Messersmith said.

CEO Marsh spoke to the board about LRHC compliance when it came to the United States Supreme Court upholding a federal vaccine mandate Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) healthcare workers.

Marsh said the LRHC pharmacy is working with those who have not yet gotten a vaccine dose and are interested to get one by the deadline of Feb. 14 and the second by March 15 per the CMS mandate for our state.

Director of Finance Tara Naprstek told the board the CMS mandate was quite broad when it came to the definition of employee. It includes volunteers, students, board members, people of organizations hospitals may contract with for services, etc.; it goes well beyond people employed by LRHC.