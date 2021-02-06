Lexington Communities for Kids looking for people to join committees dedicated to expanding quality child care

The survey team will focus on reintroducing a child care survey to the community. The data gathered will help to refine goals, early childhood efforts and help develop areas of focus for key messages.

A child care survey in three languages, English, Spanish and Somali was distributed in the late months of 2019. There were responses, but not enough to represent each demographic.

The C4K is reviewing the survey this month and is interested in feedback and ideas on what questions to ask and how to best distribute it to the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was noted the survey shouldn’t just be taken by those interested in or needing child care. As child care issues affect the whole community, everyone who is able should take it. It will be available in one link this time around and the participant can selected one of the three languages they wish to take it in.

The quality team will focus on continuing to support providers in the community to help maintain and increase the quality of their care.

The capacity team will look at access to child care in order to address the gap which is present and meet the needs of families who are looking for early care, education and service and create ways for new providers to become licensed.