Gothenburg Times, Cozad’s Tri-City Tribune cease publication

Editor’s Note: The Lexington Clipper-Herald contributed to this report.

DAWSON COUNTY — Two longtime Dawson County newspapers, the Tri-City Trib and Gothenburg Times have ceased publishing.

A staff-written post on the Tribune’s Facebook page Friday said Platte Valley Media LLC of Gothenburg, which owns both papers, had informed its staff of the closures in a noon telephone call.

Platte Valley Media, LLC, is registered in Gothenburg by Steve Windrum, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State.

Windrum was contacted for questions, but had no comment regarding the Tri-City Tribune or the Gothenburg Times.

The post said Times and Tribune subscribers would receive refunds based on how much time was left on their subscriptions.

Josh Umholtz, listed in the post as a contact for advertising customers, did not return a call from The Telegraph.

Websites for both papers were still online Friday afternoon, but Facebook pages for both had disappeared by then.

Barb Bierman Batie, former correspondent for the Tri-City Tribune said they were told by phone call that publication would cease, “effective immediately.”

The Tri-City Tribune office building had been sold earlier this year.

The twin closures end a brief two-newspaper competition in both cities launched by the founding of the Gothenburg Leader in 2019 and the revival of the Cozad Local in 2021.

Syndicate Publishing LLC, also located in Gothenburg, publishes the two newer weekly papers.

The Gothenburg Times was founded back in 1908, it was purchased by father and son, Vance and Greg Viegutz in 1977 and operated it until 2015, when it was sold to Platte Valley Media.

The Tri City Tribune was founded by Dean Dorsey in 1965; the paper was sold to Platte Valley Media in 2018.

Syndicate Publishing, owned by Gothenburg Leader founders Colten Venteicher and John Bell, also owns the Callaway Courier and Minden Courier.

Its revival of the Cozad Local last year resurrected a longtime name in that city’s newspaper history. The original Local debuted on July 16, 1897, and lasted into the 1970s, according to a newspapers.com search.