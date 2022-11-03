Crossroads Mission Avenue holds ribbon cutting, open house

LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue, the new homeless shelter and transitional housing facility in Lexington, hosted an open house for the public and officially joined the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The former Love in Action building at 907 W. 8th St. will be renovated into 17 one-room apartments that can serve single men, single women or families in Dawson County. It is expected to open in 2024.

Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.

Crossroads also officially joined the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Crossroads began serving the Lexington community in July 2022, partnering with Food Bank for the Heartland to provide a monthly mobile food pantry. Crossroads’ staff, guests and volunteers within the Lexington Community work together to pass out food boxes. There are no requirements to attend the monthly event, which serves up to 450 families.

“We are excited to add another new business, Crossroads Mission Avenue, to Lexington and to the Chamber family! We welcomed them not only to the chamber, but to the community on Thursday by holding ribbon cutting and attending their open house,” Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann.

“Crossroads has partnered with Food Bank for the Heartland by hosting the Mobile Food Pantry monthly at the Dawson County Fairgrounds. We are looking forward to the future services that will be providing to the Lexington and surrounding communities,” Heinemann concluded.

In 2021, 947 individuals stayed at a Crossroads facility, 127,845 meals were served, there were an average number of 130 guests per day and 42,615 nights of stay were provided, per Crossroads website.

Daniel Buller, executive director of Crossroads, said a Lexington facility was first suggested by Brian Levander, president of the Crossroads board of directors and the owner of Levander’s Body Shop at 2807 N Ave.

The board studied Levander’s idea and is now finalizing the purchase of the property. The total cost of $1.5 million includes the purchase, construction, renovation, furnishings and administrative costs.

Crossroads is also launching a capital campaign to raise $675,554 for the project. Crossroads will apply for a $750,000 grant from Federal Home Loan Bank, a private institution that it has previously worked with.

“We’ve realized in the past few years that we’re not just serving Kearney or Grand Island. Crossroads serves the entire western half of the state,” Buller said. He said North Platte has a homeless shelter, but there is nothing between North Platte and Cheyenne.

Buller said they offer a four phase program to those who stay with them to prepare and equip them after their time at Crossroads. The first phase is the “Personal Resilience Program,” which focuses on life skill classes, community service, attending counseling, if applicable and weekly evaluations with a case manager.

The second phase is the “Employment Phase,” which includes starting a job search, working with employment agencies to find work, stay with an employer for 30 days, start paying off debt and keep attending any needed counseling.

“Employment and Finance Program,” is the third phase that focuses on maintaining employment, continuing to pay off debt, begin a savings account and continuing with counseling.

The last phase is, “Leadership,” which includes continuing to save money, attending leadership skills classes, acquire a leadership duty at Crossroads and pass the phase four monthly evaluations.

Buller believes that Crossroads is in a unique position to serve the homeless and needy men, women and families of Dawson County.

“The ministry of Crossroads Mission Avenue is blessed to be in a position that allows us to expand our services across underserved areas of Central Nebraska. Our dedication is "bringing glory to God through the helping of people,” said Buller.

We are committed to serving Lexington and Dawson County by offering emergency shelter and transitional living services along with Bible based programming and case management to help stop cycles of poverty in the lives of those we are privileged to serve,” Buller said.