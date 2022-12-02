Commissioners approve zoning regulations for data centers

LEXINGTON — Amendments to the zoning regulations for data mining and data centers were approved by the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1.

A data center is a building, a dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.

There are also modular data center systems that consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook appeared with the amendments to the zoning regulations that had been proposed by the county’s Planning Commission.

Dave Behle, key accounts and economic development with Dawson Public Power District also attended the meeting to field questions from the commissioners.

Behle said data centers are a growing trend in the area, for instance the, Compute North data center located in Kearney. He said usually the first wave of data centers are related to cryptocurrency while others are involved with the ag sector, for example, tracking carbon usage.

He said the units used for this data storage can be small and portable but many are air cooled and the biggest concern from the public usually revolves around how much noise they generate.

Behle said the Planning Commission did their homework on the regulations to make it fair for both developers and residents.

Holbrook said the commission proposed only allowing these types of centers in industrial and ag zones and they must obtain a conditional use permit. The maximum decibel levels will be limited to a maximum one hour limit of 55 dB, for instance a normal conversation usually runs around 60 dB.

Holbrook did note the noise generated by a center would always run around 55bB and would run year round.

Chairman P.J. Jacobson asked about where the companies building these centers are located, Behle said, some are from Colorado and Minnesota. Commissioner Bill Stewart noted his concern about companies from foreign countries seeking to build these centers and for potential security hazards.

When asked about the infrastructure needed for these centers, Behle said the local area already has excess power capacity, which is a reason developers are looking to build here.

He said any expansion of the infrastructure would have to be formally studied by the Southwest Power Pool, who manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central United States.

Stewart asked how the power usage from these centers would affect farmers in the area. Behle said it shouldn’t have a noticeable effect on farmers and irrigators. If the power load is becoming too high, these centers are one of the first to shutdown to minimal levels.

When it comes to homes near where these data centers could be built, the owners could negotiate a noise easement. The commissioners all felt it was important for the landowners to have a voice in these matters.

It was noted the Planning Commission had recommended, “Any new data mining or data center operation must be quarter of a mile from any existing dwelling, platted residential area, public park, recreational area, church, cemetery, religious area, school or historical site.”

Commissioner Rod Reynolds voiced his opinion that the limit should be increased to one mile, Jacobson also felt a quarter of a mile was too close.

Reynolds motioned that the zoning regulations amendments be approved, but the quarter mile limit would be changed to one mile and that noise measuring would, “be taken from the boundary of the adjacent residential properties.”

Commissioners Reynolds, Jacobson, Stewart and Dennis Rickertsen voted in favor of the new changes. Commissioner Rick Zarek felt one mile was too far and voted no, the motion was passed.

For the next agenda item, Dawson County District Court Judge James Doyle and Clerk of the District Court Becky Boryca appeared regarding a memorandum of understanding for a Nebraska courtroom technology transfer of ownership.

Judge Doyle said the Nebraska Supreme Court is making funds available to help improve technology in courtrooms across the state. The technology upgrades will also help improve remote work, which will make the court proceedings more open to the public online.

It was noted the Dawson County District Court is currently operating a pilot program where a Youtube channel was created for the court and the proceedings and broadcast live and open for public viewing.

The channels name is “Dawson DC CS” and is livestreamed each day.

Day to day, there may be a few people watching the happenings in the district court, but during controversial cases, viewership can reach the hundreds.

“I think it’s a good thing for the public to attend, they are always welcome, they are able to see what we do and hold us accountable for everything we do in our courtroom,” Judge Doyle told the Nebraska Supreme Court members during their visit in August.

Other improvements, such as new monitors, will help how video evidence is shown to a jury during trial, something that is being done more often now, Judge Doyle noted.

The improvements will be paid for entirely by the Nebraska Supreme Court and after five years the technology will pass to the county’s ownership.

The commissioners approved the memorandum of understanding.

In other action, the commissioners approved a three year agreement with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for a county audit agreement.

There were several purchases for the road department made during the meeting, including:

Motor Grader: Murphy, two John Deere 770G, $574,000.00

Wheel Loader: Murphy, John Deere 634, $267,000.00

Tractor: Landmark, John Deere 6130M, MFWD, $86,633.00

Mower: Landmark, two John Deere FCR10, $78,477.60.

Pickup: Pony Express, 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, $40,180.00

In regards to bids for windows, Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said no bids were received before or after the set deadline.

During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners approved a motor vehicle exemption for the First Baptist Church for a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500.