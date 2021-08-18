CNPPID approves funding for “No Wake Zone,” buoys for Midway Lake

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors approved a work order to install geosythenic tubes for shoreline erosion protection in the Mako Chi’ Mni area located at Lake McConaughy.
The total bid of $189,500 was awarded to Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc. of Rockford, Mich., to assist Central with installation of the geosynthetic tube system. Central’s crews will receive training and assistance from the company on how to properly fill and install the geotubes along the shoreline.
A 500-foot section in the Mako Chi Mni area has been identified as an initial location to install the new tubes. Installation of the three-tier geotube design is expected to begin in November.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The board agreed to provide funding for “No Wake Zone” buoys, chains and anchors for Midway Lake in response to a request from the Midway Wildlife and Recreation Club. Conservation officers from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission confirmed the area would benefit from areas marked off as No Wake Zones where water levels have become low due to silting.
• Hydraulic project operations manager Cory Steinke reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation on Monday morning was 3240.7 feet (63 percent capacity). Current inflows were about 300 cubic feet per second (cfs) with releases around 3,100 cfs. He added that lake levels are dropping around three inches per day and would continue to do so through irrigation season unless the area receives more rain.
• The board approved a proposal of $44,830 to JEO Consulting Group of Wahoo for design of the new boat ramp installation at Middle Phillips Canyon Lake. The project is a cooperative effort with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission.
• Central’s board passed a resolution recognizing Grady Johnson of the Holdrege FFA Chapter for being selected as an American Star Farmer Award national finalist.