CNPPID approves funding for “No Wake Zone,” buoys for Midway Lake

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors approved a work order to install geosythenic tubes for shoreline erosion protection in the Mako Chi’ Mni area located at Lake McConaughy.

The total bid of $189,500 was awarded to Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc. of Rockford, Mich., to assist Central with installation of the geosynthetic tube system. Central’s crews will receive training and assistance from the company on how to properly fill and install the geotubes along the shoreline.

A 500-foot section in the Mako Chi Mni area has been identified as an initial location to install the new tubes. Installation of the three-tier geotube design is expected to begin in November.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

• The board agreed to provide funding for “No Wake Zone” buoys, chains and anchors for Midway Lake in response to a request from the Midway Wildlife and Recreation Club. Conservation officers from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission confirmed the area would benefit from areas marked off as No Wake Zones where water levels have become low due to silting.