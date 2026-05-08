Top Story Spotlight Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Press Release May 8, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area is now open to the public providing expanded outdoor access and improved boating opportunities to the canal system below Johnson Lake State Recreation Area.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%9:D ?6H=J 56D:8?2E65 $#p[ =@42E65 D@FE9 @7 {6I:?8E@? :? v@DA6C r@F?EJ[ 3@2DED :>AC@G6>6?ED DF49 2D 2 ?6H 4@?4C6E6 3@2E C2>A[ 3@2E 5@4<[ p>6C:42?D H:E9 s:D23:=:E:6D p4E\4@>A=:2?E A2C<:?8 2?5 2 ?6H 4@?4C6E6 G2F=E E@:=6E]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%96 r6?EC2= }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 !@H6C 2?5 xCC:82E:@? s:DEC:4E AC:>2C:=J 56D:8?65 E96D6 255:E:@?D[ H:E9 :?AFE 2?5 DFAA@CE 7C@> E96 }63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D r@>>:DD:@?[ E@ :>AC@G6 2446DD 2?5 4@?G6?:6?46 7@C 2?8=6CD[ 3@2E6CD[ 2?5 @E96C @FE5@@C 6?E9FD:2DED]k^Am People are also reading… 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Cozad boys win Dawson County golf triangular Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Lexington's Ashley Najera receives Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association female senior scholarship Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Lexington Maids soccer will host Scotus Central Catholic in B-3 district semifinal Tuesday Lexington residents raise concerns about Greenwood Cemetery at City Council meeting kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%96 AC@;64E 2E !9:==:AD r2?J@? $#p H2D >256 A@DD:3=6 3J 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 r6?EC2= }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 !@H6C 2?5 xCC:82E:@? s:DEC:4E 2?5 E96 |@E@C3@2E p446DD uF?5 :? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D[ 7@C E96 D:E6VD 56D:8? 2?5 56G6=@A>6?E]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm!9:==:AD r2?J@? $#p @776CD 6I46==6?E 2446DD 7@C 7:D9:?8[ A255=:?8[ H:=5=:76 G:6H:?8[ 2?5 @FE5@@C C64C62E:@?] p G2=:5 }63C2D<2 '69:4=6 !2C< t?ECJ !6C>:E :D C6BF:C65]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%@ 7:?5 @FE >@C6 23@FE }63C2D<2 $E2E6 !2C<D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^@FE5@@C?63C2D<2]8@G^A2C<D^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@G^A2C<D^k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Cinco de Mayo means more than a date — for Lexington families, it’s about honoring roots, sharing food and keeping traditions alive. UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property The city of Lexington will acquire and manage certain Tyson-owned assets, including the wastewater treatment facility and farmland. The city w… Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball The Dawson County Board of Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on May 1, approving four liquor licenses for the Cattlemen's B… Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool A 35% drop in Medicaid waiver funding this year could result in Nicholas Bessey losing the community-based services he currently receives, acc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video UFO Files BREAKING: U.S Govt Releases Decades Old Declassified Files; Aliens Really Visited Earth? 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