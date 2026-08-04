Top Story Spotlight Dawson County Fair 4-H horse show results Jessica Kennedy Aug 4, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHOWMANSHIPkAmyF?:@C D9@H>2?D9:A EC@A9J 2?5 AFCA=6 C:33@? H:??6C H2D }66=J |4r2CE6C[ ~G6CE@?]k^AmkAm%96 :?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? EC@A9J 2?5 AFCA=6 C:33@? H2D H@? 3J |25:D@? z6==6C[ {6I:?8E@?] #65Di r256J (@=7[ r@K25j pF8FDEFD q2C?6D[ v@E96?3FC8j ~H6? u2:C=6J[ q6CEC2?5]k^AmkAm%2J=@C zC2>6C[ t=> rC66<[ 42AEFC65 E96 D6?:@C D9@H>2?D9:A EC@A9J] q=F6Di p>6=:2 u@C5[ {6I:?8E@?] #65Di |@==:6 $AC25=:?[ r@K25j $2>F2= (:?E6C[ r@K25j s2==66 q2C?6D[ v@E96?3FC8]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m(~#zx}v #p}rw w~#$tk^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners Heat, humor and housekeeping part of short Lexington City Council meeting Grand Island man arrested for possession of cocaine after traffic stop near Elm Creek Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Kearney welcomes Tri-City Horsemen as franchise relocates TikToker's chilling video sparks important conversation after her death Susan Bennett: Back to school Thousands of children, sponsors arrested by ICE after tips from US child migrant agency kAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? \ !FCA=6i pF8FDEFD q2C?6D 2?5 |25:D@? z6==6C] q=F6Di r256J (@=7 2?5 ~H6? u2:C=6J]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? \ q=F6Di %2J=@C zC2>6C[ p>6=:2 u@C5 2?5 s2==66 q2C?6D] #65i |@==:6 $AC25=:?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mt}v{x$w !{tp$&#tk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? \ q=F6i pF8FDEFD q2C?6D]k^Am kAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? \ !FCA=6Di %2J=@C zC2>6C] q=F6Di s2==66 q2C?6D 2?5 |@==:6 $AC25=:?] #65Di p>6=:2 u@C5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mt}v{x$w t"&x%p%x~}k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? \ #65Di pF8FDEFD q2C?6D]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? \ !FCA=6Di %2J=@C zC2>6C] q=F6i p>6=:2 u@C5] #65Di s2==66 q2C?6D 2?5 |@==:6 $AC25=:?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(p{z %#~% !{tp$&#tk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmyF?:@C 5:G:D:@? – q=F6i }66=J |4r2CE6C]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – q=F6i p>6=:2 u@C5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(t$%t#} !{tp$&#tk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6i |25:D@? z6==6C] q=F6Di z2E:6 (] #65Di pF8FDEFD q2C?6D 2?5 ~H6? u2:C=6J]k^Am kAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? \ !FCA=6Di %2J=@C zC2>6C] q=F6Di |@==:6 $AC25=:?] #65i s2==66 q2C?6D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%(~\ p}s %w#tt\ *tp# ~{s $}puu{t qx%k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmq=F6i %2J=@C zC2>6C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw&}%t# wprzk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – q=F6i pF8FDEFD q2C?6D]k^Am kAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6i %2J=@C zC2>6C] q=F6i s2==66 q2C?6D] (9:E6i p>6=:2 u@C5]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmkDEC@?8m(t$%t#} w~#$t|p}$wx!k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6i |25:D@? z6==6C] #65Di pF8FDEFD q2C?6D[ ~H6? u2:C=6J 2?5 z2E:6 (]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6i %2J=@C zC2>6C[ p>6=:2 u@C5 2?5 |@==:6 $AC25=:?] q=F6Di s2==66 q2C?6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%#px{k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6Di pF8FDEFD q2C?6D] #65Di |25:D@? z6==6C[ z2E:6 (] 2?5 ~H6? u2:C=6J]k^Am kAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6Di %2J=@C zC2>6C] q=F6Di s2==66 q2C?6D] #65Di |@==:6 $AC25=:? 2?5 p>6=:2 u@C5]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m#p}rw #xsx}vk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – q=F6Di pF8FDEFD q2C?6D] #65Di z2E:6 (]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6i %2J=@C zC2>6C] q=F6Di p>6=:2 u@C5 2?5 s2==66 q2C?6D] #65Di |@==:6 $AC25=:?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m#p}rw w~#$t !{tp$&#tk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6Di |25:D@? z6==6C] q=F6Di r256J (@=7 2?5 pF8FDEFD q2C?6D]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6Di p>6=:2 u@C5 2?5 %2J=@C zC2>6C] q=F6Di s2==66 q2C?6D 2?5 |@==:6 $AC25=:?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m#tx}x}vk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – q=F6i pF8FDEFD q2C?6D]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – q=F6Di %2J=@C zC2>6C] (9:E6Di p>6=:2 u@C5 2?5 s2==66 q2C?6D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m!~{t qt}sx}vk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6Di pF8FDEFD q2C?6D] q=F6i ~H6? u2:C=6J 2?5 |25:D@? z6==6J] #65i z2E:6 (]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? \ !FCA=6Di |@==:6 $AC25=:?] q=F6i p>6=:2 u@C5] (9:E6Di s2==66 q2C?6D 2?5 %2J=@C zC2>6C]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mqp##t{$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6Di pF8FDEFD q2C?6D] q=F6Di ~H6? u2:C=6J 2?5 |25:D@? z6==J] #65Di z2E:6 (]k^Am kAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – !FCA=6Di %2J=@C zC2>6C[ |@==:6 $AC25=:?[ 2?5 p>6=:2 u@C5] q=F6Di s2==66 q2C?6D]k^Am kAmp 9:89\A@:?E A6C7@C>2?46 2H2C5 H2D FD65 7@C E96 4@?E6DE] t249 c\w’6C 4@F=5 D6=64E 7:G6 4=2DD6D E@ 244F>F=2E6 A@:?ED]k^AmkAmx? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Lexington was hit with a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, with hail causing damage to trees and power poles. Power was also knocked ou… 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews LINCOLN, NE – Gov. Jim Pillen has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, in recognition of the service and sacrifice by fire… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Brett Lindstrom attempts a rare feat: Winning as an independent Brett Lindstrom attempts a rare feat: Winning as an independent Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx