Top Story Spotlight Buy big game permits starting July 8 Press Release Jul 6, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hunters may begin purchasing Nebraska big game permits that are available over the counter in July for the 2026 seasons.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm~? yF=J g[ C6D:56?ED >2J 3FJ 2?J 2G2:=23=6 566C[ 2?E6=@A6[ 2?5 F?5C2H? 6=< A6C>:ED H:E9:? =:>:ED[ DE2CE:?8 2E `_ 2]>] r%]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmt=:8:3=6 C6D:56?E =2?5@H?6CD >2J 3FJ 2?J =:>:E65 =2?5@H?6C 6=<[ 566C 2?5 2?E6=@A6 A6C>:ED DF3;64E E@ 2G2:=23:=:EJ]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm~? yF=J aa[ ?@?C6D:56?ED >2J 3FJ 2?J =:>:E65 2?E6=@A6 2?5 566C A6C>:ED :? 2?J F?:E DF3;64E E@ 2G2:=23:=:EJ 2?5 H:E9:? A6C>:E =:>:ED]k^Am People are also reading… Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Nebraska's biggest high school girls basketball transfers of the summer Rescue teams searching for man whose canoe capsized in Chalco lake Lexington student among 51 high school cadets who trained like troopers at Junior Law Academy Public defender requests employee salary increase during Dawson County Commissioners meeting David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Taylor Kramer places fourth at IEA Nationals in Fort Worth Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball Community members learn DAR ancestral stories, importance of Independence Day at America-themed story time Planning commissioners recommend approval of zoning ordinance changes Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmt=:8:3=6 ?@?C6D:56?E =2?5@H?6CD >2J 3FJ 2?J =:>:E65 =2?5@H?6C 6=< 2?5 2?E6=@A6 A6C>:ED]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmp== D2=6D 368:? 2E `_ 2]>] r% 2?5 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89 E96 4=@D6 @7 9F?E:?8 D62D@?D @C F?E:= E96 A6C>:E BF@E2D D6== @FE]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm~? pF8] d[ 2?J C6>2:?:?8 A6C>:ED 7C@> AC6G:@FD A6C:@5D >2J 36 AFC492D65 :? 2?J F?:E DF3;64E E@ 2G2:=23:=:EJ 2?5 H:E9:? A6C>:E =:>:ED]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmt=:8:3=6 =2?5@H?6CD >2J 3FJ 2?J C6>2:?:?8 =:>:E65 =2?5@H?6C A6C>:ED] !6C>:ED :?4=F565 :? E9:D A6C:@5 2C6 E9@D6 5C2H A6C>:ED 7@C76:E65 7@==@H:?8 E96 4@?4=FD:@? @7 E96 5C2H AC@46DD]k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm':D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@Gk^2m[ H9:49 :?4=F56D 2 5:8:E2= G6CD:@? @7 E96 a_ae q:8 v2>6 vF:56[ 7@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%96 8F:56 :D 2G2:=23=6 :? AC:?E65 7@C> 2E }63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D A6C>:EE:?8 @77:46D 2?5 G6?5@CD 24C@DD E96 DE2E6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Crossroads Mission Avenue is preparing to open its new homeless shelter in Lexington. Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail The most recent employee arrested was accused of sending explicit text messages and videos to a Douglas County youth confined at the Kearney c… City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Families gathered at Lexington’s Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Wednesday evening for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring food … Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 The Dawson County Fair and Rodeo takes place July 15-19 with a carnival all five nights. Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. The week's business buzz includes coffee and kitties, a new Goodwill store, a "hole" new ballgame in Lincoln's doughnut scene and more. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Sights and Sounds: The RiverFront Fourth of July Celebration featuring the Omaha Symphony at Gene Leahy Mall Sights and Sounds: The RiverFront Fourth of July Celebration featuring the Omaha Symphony at Gene Leahy Mall How to make a portable air conditioner for summer How to make a portable air conditioner for summer