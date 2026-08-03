Top Story Spotlight Cozad's Natalee Rhoades wins grand champion market goat Press Release Aug 3, 2026 Aug 3, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meat goat division showmanshipkAmyF?:@C 5:G:D:@? \ }2E2=66 #9@256D[ r@K25[ H@? 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Related to this story Most Popular Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Lexington was hit with a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, with hail causing damage to trees and power poles. Power was also knocked ou… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial The opening statements and first witness testimonies were heard Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the case against Aristh Rodriguez-Linares of Lexington in … Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews LINCOLN, NE – Gov. 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