Top Story Spotlight Dawson County Cancer Care Fund continues mission Jessica Kennedy Jul 29, 2026 18 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dawson County Cancer Care Fund committee is recognizing the past five years of providing financial assistance to local cancer patients undergoing treatment. kAmuC@> $6AE6>36C a_a` E9C@F89 yF?6 a_ae[ E96 7F?5 DFCA2DD65 E96 S`__[b__ >2C< 5:DEC:3FE65 E@ ``_ A2E:6?ED]k^AmkAm“~FC >@EE@ :D Vw2G:?8 42?46C :D 92C5[ 3FE 7:?5:?8 96=A D9@F=5?’E 36’[” D2:5 yF=:6 #:4<6CED6?[ 4@>>:EE66 492:CA6CD@?[ @7 {6I:?8E@?] “r@>>:EE66 >6>36CD 2C6 565:42E65 E@ 96=A:?8 =@42= 42?46C A2E:6?ED 2D BF:4<=J 2D A@DD:3=6]”k^Am kAm%96 AC:>2CJ D@FC46D @7 2DD:DE2?46 2C6 8:7E 42C5D 7@C 82D @C 8C@46C:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Lexington's Levi Haines wins bull riding event at Elwood Rodeo Jake Paul sets his sights on an NFL career: 'Going to be quite easy' Karl Ravech, Cam Newton among those let go at ESPN 23-year-old Cozad man charged with child enticement Overton's Owen Lassen earns overall grand champion market beef champion at Dawson County Fair; other beef show results Raymond man accused of sexually assaulting a child, court records show Lexington man sentenced to more than 10 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Bill Brecks to serve as Lexington deputy city manager Seven 4-H'ers earn purple ribbons during bucket calf show at Dawson County Fair Pediatric story time offers hands-on experience for families at Lexington Library kAm|@C6 E92? d_ A6C46?E @7 E96 E@E2= 92D 366? 8:G6? 7@C 7F6= E@ 8@ 324< 2?5 7@CE9 7@C 2AA@:?E>6?ED[ EC62E>6?ED[ 7@==@H FA D42?D 2?5 >65:42= 4@?DF=ED]k^AmkAmvC@46CJ DE@C6 8:7E 42C5D >2<6 FA adT H:E9 @E96C 2DD:DE2?46 8@:?8 E@ FE:=:E:6D[ >65:42= 6IA6?D6 2?5 9@FD:?8]k^AmkAm“r@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD 2C6 6DD6?E:2= E@ >2<:?8 E9:D 677@CE H@C<P vC@46CJ DE@C6D[ 82D DE2E:@?D[ FE:=:EJ @77:46D[ >65:42= 724:=:E:6D[ 2?5 D@ >2?J @E96CD 962C @7 @FC >:DD:@? 2?5 :>>65:2E6=J DE6A FA E@ >2<6 :E 92AA6?[” D2:5 #:4<6CED6?]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx? 255:E:@?[ r2?46C r2C6 DFAA@CED E96 2??F2= y@6 %@CC6D $2?5 '@==6J32== %@FC?2>6?E H:E9 2 5@?2E:@? 2?5 C277=6 :E6>] %96 E@FC?2>6?E AC@4665D 36?67:E 2 =@42= 42?46C A2E:6?E H9@ :D 49@D6? 6249 J62C]k^Am kAmr2?46C r2C6 2=D@ 96=AD DFAA@CE E96 r96>@ r@>7@CE %@E6 AC@8C2> 4C62E65 3J |2CJ w2C3FC[ @7 v@E96?3FC8[ 2 3C62DE 42?46C DFCG:G@C 2?5 4@>>:EE66 >6>36C]k^AmkAmt249 J62C[ >@C6 E92? ad_ BF2=:EJ E@E6 328D 2C6 7:==65 H:E9 2 “DFCG:G@C <:E” 7@C 496>@E96C2AJ A2E:6?ED 2?5 5:DEC:3FE65 E@ 42?46C 46?E6CD 7C@> }@CE9 !=2EE6 E@ z62C?6J]k^Am kAmr@?E24E w2C3FC 2E b_g\dah\aa_d 7@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?]k^AmkAm“r2?46C r2C6 92D AFC492D65 `_ E@E6D D6G6C2= E:>6D 2?5 92D AC@G:565 5@?2E:@?D E@ AFC492D6 82D 42C5D 7@C :?5:G:5F2= E@E6 328D] %9:D DFAA@CE 92D D:8?:7:42?E=J :?4C62D65 E96 ?F>36C @7 A2E:6?ED :>A24E65 3J E96 uF?5[” D2:5 #:4<6CED6?]k^Am kAm~7 E96 ``_ A2E:6?ED D6CG65 E96 =2DE 7:G6 J62CD[ 2=>@DE d_T =:G6 :? {6I:?8E@?[ H:E9 adT 7C@> v@E96?3FC8 2?5 `dT 7C@> r@K25]k^AmkAm%96 7F?5 2=D@ 2DD:DE65 s2HD@? r@F?EJ A2E:6?ED :? $F>?6C[ ~G6CE@?[ u2C?2> 2?5 y@9?D@? {2<6[ H:E9 @?6 6249 7C@> pC?@=5[ {@@>:D 2?5 r2>3C:586]k^Am kAms2HD@? r@F?EJ r2?46C r2C6 uF?5 :D 2? 277:=:2E6 @C82?:K2E:@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze The 32nd Annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Benefit Tournament took place all-day Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Lexington. 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday. Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Lexington Regional Health Center has added a new member to its team in an effort to expand breast care and surgery services for the community. Paying It Forward: UNK grad Erick Leiva Lopez starts school counseling career in hometown Erick Leiva Lopez knows exactly what kind of educator he wants to be. Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty ELWOOD — Madyson Weekley of Holdrege succeeds Shaylee Milleson as the 2026 Elwood Rodeo queen. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video How to join the Omaha World-Herald’s Reader Advisory Board Fauci invokes 5th Amendment at Senate hearing Fauci invokes 5th Amendment at Senate hearing Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Nebraska Task Force 1 returns home from Texas Nebraska Task Force 1 returns home from Texas