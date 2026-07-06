Top Story Spotlight Nebraska State Patrol welcomes two new K9s to the ranks Press Release Jul 6, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Patrol has added two new dogs to the NSP Police Service Dog Unit.kAm!$s !9@6?:I 2?5 !$s #y 92G6 C646?E=J 4@>A=6E65 E96:C 46CE:7:42E:@? 2?5 2C6 ?@H @? E96 C@25 D6CG:?8 }63C2D<2]k^AmkAm%96 EC2:?:?8 2?5 46CE:7:42E:@? AC@46DD E2<6D E96 5@8D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J 7@FC >@?E9D E@ 4@>A=6E6 2=@?8D:56 E96:C EC@@A6C 92?5=6CD]k^AmkAm#y :D 2 @?6 2?5 2 92=7 J62C @=5 q6=8:2? |2=:?@:D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw6 :D @C:8:?2==J 7C@> !@=2?5 2?5 H2D AFC492D65 7@C }$! 3J E96 }63C2D<2 $E2E6 !2EC@= u@F?52E:@? 7@==@H:?8 2 86?6C@FD 5@?2E:@? 7C@> $92C: 2?5 y:> z@6=K6C E@ 9@?@C #J2? y] z@6=K6C[ 7@C H9@> #y :D ?2>65]k^Am People are also reading… Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Nebraska's biggest high school girls basketball transfers of the summer Rescue teams searching for man whose canoe capsized in Chalco lake Lexington student among 51 high school cadets who trained like troopers at Junior Law Academy Public defender requests employee salary increase during Dawson County Commissioners meeting David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Taylor Kramer places fourth at IEA Nationals in Fort Worth Community members learn DAR ancestral stories, importance of Independence Day at America-themed story time Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball Planning commissioners recommend approval of zoning ordinance changes kAm#y :D 46CE:7:65 :? ?2C4@E:4D 56E64E:@?[ A2EC@=[ EC24<:?8[ 2?5 6G:56?46 C64@G6CJ] w6 :D DE2E:@?65 :? z62C?6J]k^AmkAm!9@6?:I :D 2 7@FC 2?5 2 92=7 J62C @=5 q6=8:2? |2=:?@:D]k^AmkAmw6 :D @C:8:?2==J 7C@> E96 rK649 #6AF3=:4 2?5 H2D 5@?2E65 E@ }$! 3J E96 ~>292 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E]k^Am kAm!9@6?:I :D 46CE:7:65 :? ?2C4@E:4D 56E64E:@?[ A2EC@=[ EC24<:?8[ 2?5 6G:56?46 C64@G6CJ] w6 :D DE2E:@?65 :? }@CE9 !=2EE6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Crossroads Mission Avenue is preparing to open its new homeless shelter in Lexington. Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail The most recent employee arrested was accused of sending explicit text messages and videos to a Douglas County youth confined at the Kearney c… City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Families gathered at Lexington’s Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Wednesday evening for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration, featuring food … Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 The Dawson County Fair and Rodeo takes place July 15-19 with a carnival all five nights. Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. The week's business buzz includes coffee and kitties, a new Goodwill store, a "hole" new ballgame in Lincoln's doughnut scene and more. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran How to make a portable air conditioner for summer How to make a portable air conditioner for summer Sights and Sounds: Ralston Independence Day Parade Sights and Sounds: Ralston Independence Day Parade Papillion Mayor David Black on new Scooter's facility Papillion Mayor David Black on new Scooter's facility