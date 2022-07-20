 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old Iowan killed after being ejected during vehicle rollover near Overton

  • Updated
The 19-year-old Iowan was transported by Air Care to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, but succumbed to their injuries. 

OVERTON — A 19-year-old Iowan was killed as the result of being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover accident on I-80 near between Lexington and Overton during the evening of Tuesday, July 19.

At 5:21 p.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to mile marker 244 for the report of a single vehicle accident.

Sheriff Ken Moody said a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling in the eastbound lane when witnesses said they saw one of the rear tires fail and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

It rolled into the median and came to rest partially in the westbound lane and blocked traffic for an hour.

Moody said the Iowa driver was wearing their seatbelt but a 19-year-old passenger was riding in the back seat unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported by LVFD to Lexington Regional Health Center for non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

 The passenger, Emma Kerr, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney via the Air Care helicopter, but succumbed to their injuries, Moody said. The next of kin has been notified.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol.

