OMAHA – ‘The next one in the big one’ has been the Lexington Minutemen’s mantra from the beginning of the season. That frame of mind may have been what took them to the NSAA State Soccer Championship game where they met with Omaha Skutt Catholic on Wednesday, May 19. While the Minutemen took a 3-1 loss on the scoreboard, they and the Lexington Minutemaids are still the big winners for the 2021 soccer season.

For Skutt fans and players, playing in a state championship game is commonplace. They’ve won eight championships in the last 20 years and and took state runner-up three times. The SkyHawks have made an appearance in the state championship 11 times in that timeframe.

It was a historic accomplishment for the Minutemen…

The Minutemen, in program history, has never made their trek in the state tournament any deeper than the semifnals. The 2021 season was going to be different.

In an interview after their district championship win Lexington’s head coach Jess McHargue had reinforced the team’s phrase to keep their feet on the ground and their eyes forward; “The next one is the big one.”