OMAHA – ‘The next one in the big one’ has been the Lexington Minutemen’s mantra from the beginning of the season. That frame of mind may have been what took them to the NSAA State Soccer Championship game where they met with Omaha Skutt Catholic on Wednesday, May 19. While the Minutemen took a 3-1 loss on the scoreboard, they and the Lexington Minutemaids are still the big winners for the 2021 soccer season.
For Skutt fans and players, playing in a state championship game is commonplace. They’ve won eight championships in the last 20 years and and took state runner-up three times. The SkyHawks have made an appearance in the state championship 11 times in that timeframe.
It was a historic accomplishment for the Minutemen…
The Minutemen, in program history, has never made their trek in the state tournament any deeper than the semifnals. The 2021 season was going to be different.
In an interview after their district championship win Lexington’s head coach Jess McHargue had reinforced the team’s phrase to keep their feet on the ground and their eyes forward; “The next one is the big one.”
An interview with the freshly returned team captain, Jose “Junior” Casillas, echoed that sentiment. As the team captain he had his thumb on the pulse of the Minutemen and when asked whether the boys were looking forward to any game in particular at the state tournament, he gave a calculated answer.
“Well, the next game is the big game,” Casillas said as he took a glance over the Lexington pitch, looking at the players as they met with their families after the district win. He turned and gave a knowing smile as he added, “but there is one game I think we’re all looking forward to.”
Anyone present for that interview knew who he was talking about. The Omaha Skutt Catholic boys had been their only loss in 2021. They wanted to rectify that loss in the championship game.
The orange and black jumped right into the tournament, wading through the first round against the South Sioux City Cardinals with a 2-0 win to open the Class B boys tournament. They then went to their previous boundary, the semifinal round, where they went toe-to-toe with the Mount Michael Benedictine Knights and took a tense 1-0 win.
The Minutemen made it to the state championship game for the first time in program history. To make it sweeter, they were up against the Omaha Skutt boys for one last hoorah.
Lexington freshman Alex Perez opened scoring with Lexington’s lone goal in their 3-1 loss at the championship, assisted by senior Yoskar Galvan. Despite the loss to the SkyHawks, the Minutemen could still count their wins after the game.
First, they got to play. After the 2020 season’s abrupt cancellation, everyone could count 2021 as a success. That’s a win.
Secondly, the Minutemen could see a huge win as they stepped onto the pitch at Morrison Stadium by looking into the crowd. Nearly two-thirds of the stands were filled with the orange and white of Lexington fans, while the Skutt supporters had filled just two sections of the stadium. An entire city was behind the Minutemen, while much of Omaha was likely unaware that one of their schools was even playing in a championship game. Another win.
Third, they made a place for themselves with the state runner-up trophy in the entryway to Lexington High School. A runner-up trophy will inspire future Minutemen and give them a new goal to work toward. One more win.
The next one is the big one.