Overton volleyball hosts triangular with Pleasanton and Loomis

OVERTON — Overton hosted a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 2 with Pleasanton and Loomis.

The two teams have always been hard to beat for Overton, Pleasanton won against the Eagles during the past two years and Loomis beat Overton last year.

This year was different.

The Eagles beat the Bulldogs in two sets, 25-16 and 25-14. Pleasanton and Loomis then went at it with the Bulldogs beating the Wolves in two sets.

When it was the Eagles turn, they beat the Wolves in two sets, 25-11 and 25-17.

The Eagles played again on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and faced off against the Axtell Wildcats and the S-E-M Mustangs.