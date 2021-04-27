Don Bader Invite 2021

LEXINGTON – Lexington High School held their 2021 Don Bader Track and Field Invite on Friday, April 23, where three area schools were in attendance; Lexington, Overton and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. The Don Bader is not a team scored event.
Top placing athletes from Lexington area schools included:
100 meters
Lexington’s Hunter Stewart led the way for local athletes in the boys 100 meter dash, taking second place with a 11.75 second finish. He was followed closely by his teammate, Quentin Moss, in third place with a time of 11.91 and Overton’s William Kulhanek followed in eighth place, finishing in 12.28 seconds.
For the girls, Mia Rowe was the only qualifier in the finals for area schools, taking third place with a time of 13.28 seconds.
200 meters
Lexington’s Quentin Moss was the area’s only athlete to place in the boys 200 meter dash finals, taking second place with a time of 23.75 seconds.
400 meters
Landon Bowen led the Minutemen in the 400 meter dash event with a time of 53.76 seconds, a personal record, for sixth place overall while Alex Gomes set a personal record for himself, completing his lap in 57.14 seconds for 18th place.
Liah Haines of Lexington finished her lap in 1:07.49 for 13th place in the finals.
800 meters
Oscar Aguado of Lexington competed in the boys 800 meter run with a finishing time of 2:05.11, a personal record, taking fifth place at the Bader Invite. Lexington’s Garrett Converse also recorded a personal record in the event with a 2:15.65 finish for 15th place while Tyler Woody finished in 2:29.89 for 25th place.
Maeli Meier of Overton led area athletes in the girls 800 meter, taking third place overall with a final time of 2:31.02, a season record for Meier. For Lexington, Nineht Arevalo placed 18th with a 2:59.37 and Emilee Martinez finished in 3:00.94 for 19th place, a personal record for Martinez.
1600 meters
Lexington had six competing in the boys 1600 meter run. Ian Salazar led the way in seventh place with a 4:51.87 finish, a personal record, followed by Kevin Parada in ninth place with a time of 4:58.59. The remaining Minutemen were Lazaro Adame in 13th place (5:08.55), Miguel Cruz in 14th (5:09.61), Greg Treffer in 22nd (5:22.64) and Xavi Galvan in 27th (6:14.60). Adame and Treffer recorded personal records in the event.
In the girls 1600 meter run Kennadi Ureste took the lead for Lexington with a time of 6:00.17 for 11th place, a personal record. Minutemaids who followed her included McKinley Ureste in 14th (6:43.98), Susana Calmo in 18th (6:53.58) and Dulce Espinosa in 19th place (7:11.96). Calmo’s run was also a personal record.
3200 meters
Ian Salazar stands as Lexington’s lone gold medalist at the Don Bader with his first place finish in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 10:21.44, a personal record in the event. Salazar was followed by Kevin Parada in fifth place (10:40.05), Miguel Cruz in sixth place (10:55.26) and Elmer Sotelo in 10th place (11:21.01). Sotelo’s run was reported as a personal record.
Kennadi Ureste led area schools in the girls 3200 meter run in fourth place, finishing her laps in 12:18.64. Ureste was followed by S-E-M’s Josie Smith in ninth place with a 13:32.19 and Lexington’s Dulce Espinosa finished in 14:51.08 for 16th place. All three girls’ times were personal records.
100 meter hurdles
Lexington’s Sarah Treffer took fourth place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.20 seconds.
No area schools’ boys qualified for the finals in the event.
300 meter hurdles
Lexington sophomore Jase Carpenter led the Lexington boys in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.72 seconds for ninth place. Following Carpenter was Keith Allen in 25th place (48.60 seconds), Angel Perez in 26th (48.76 seconds) and Holton Edeal in 27th place (49.14 seconds). Carpenter and Edeal recorded their personal bests at the Don Bader Invite.
Jackie Ostrom took the lead for Lexington competitors in the girls 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 50.47 seconds for fifth place while Sarah Treffer took 10th place (52.06 seconds) and Rachael Kearney took 22nd (58.98 seconds). Treffer and Kearney’s times were personal records.
4x100 meter relay
Lexington boys 4x100 meter relay team, made up of Jase Carpenter, Quentin Moss, Landon Bowen and Kein Parada, took fifth place overall, completing their lap in 46.06 seconds. The Minutemaids’ team, Sarah Treffer, Priscilla Castaneda, Jackie Ostrom and Mia Rowe, took fourth place with a final time of 52.61 seconds.
4x400 meter relay
Oscar Aguado, Landon Bowen, Mathew Salas and Elmer Sotelo took eighth place for Lexington in the boys 4x400 meter relay, finishing in 3:40.98 while the Lexington girls team of Liah Haines, Jackie Ostrom, Reese Kuecker and Kayla Barrios took fourth place with a time of 4:18.00. Overton’s 4x400 meter relay team took seventh as Violet Nelms, Jolee Ryan, Haley Fleischman and Maeli Meier finished in 4:24.12.
4x800 meter relay
Lexington’s Oscar Aguado, Ian Salazar, Lazaro Adame and Elmer Sotelo took sixth place in the boys 4x800 meter relay while the Minutemaids’ Kayla Barrios, Ella Ford, Reese Kuecker and Kalli Sutton took second place in the girls race (10:31.74). The Overton girls relay team, Violet Nelms, Jolee Ryan, Haley Fleischman and Maeli Meier took fourth place (10:43.46).
Shot Put
Carson Rohde of S-E-M led area athletes in the boys shot put, taking second place with a 53’3.50” throw. His teammate Jayson Guthard took 24th, recording a 34’4.75” throw. Lexington shot putters included Isaac Scharff in eighth place (43’4.25”), Luis Castellanos in 14th (38’11.00”), Miguel Castellanos in 16th (38’0.00”), Kamryn Pike in 23rd (34’7.25”), Daniel Arevalo in 25th (32’1.50”) and Kyle Ellis in 26th place (29’3.75”). Rohde and Pike’s throws were reported as personal bests.
McKinna Moats took the lead for area athletes in the girls shot put with a 33’7.75” throw for 14th place. Moats was followed by her teammate Karly Huerta in 22nd place (30’2.50”), S-E-M’s Audrey Reiter in 24th (29’3.25”), Lexington’s Brooke Draskovic in 25th (28’9.00”) and S-E-M’s Aubree Claflin in 28th (25’11.00”). Draskovic’s throw was a personal best.
Discus
S-E-M’s Carson Rohde led area athletes in the Discus, taking runner-up in the event with a 168’5” throw, a personal record for Rohde. He was followed by his teammate Jayson Guthard in 11th with a 122’9” throw. Luis Castellanos led the Minutemen with a 120’2” entry, taking 12th place overall while Overton’s Wyatt Ryan took 14th with a 116’1” entry. Lexington’s Kamryn Pike took 15th (113’3”), Kyle Ellis took 29th (92’6”), Miguel Castellanos came in 30th (91’6”) and Daniel Arevalo finished in 31st place (89’1”).
McKinna Moats led area athletes in the girls discus in sixth place with a 111’11” entry, a season record. Behind Moats was Karly Huerta in 14th (100’3”), Kalli Sutton in 17th (96’2”), S-E-M’s Aubree Claflin in 24th (86’6”), S-E-M’s Audrey Reiter in 25th (86’0”) and Lexington’s Brooke Draskovic in 31st place with a 70’9” entry.
High Jump
Lexington’s Greyson Strauss and S-E-M’s Tucker Whitesel tied for 13th in the boys high jump, each clearing 5’7”, while Rachael Kearney took fifth place for Lexington in the girls competition, clearing 4’11”.
Pole Vault
Two Lexington pole vaulters competed in the girls competition at the Don Bader on Friday. Cordelia Harbison took ninth place for the Minutemaids, vaulting a 9’0” bar while Kalli Sutton followed in 14th place, clearing 8’0”.
Long Jump
Caleb Dowling led the Lexington boys in the long jump with a personal record 19’4.25” entry for 10th place overall. He was followed by teammates Greyson Strauss in 17th place (18’8.75”), Hunter Stewart in 19th (18’6.00”) and Mathew Salas in 20th place (17’11.75”). Strauss recorded a personal record at the Don Bader in the long jump.
Lexington had three in the girls long jump on Friday. Fernanda Caballero jumped 14’9.5” for 16th place, a personal best, while Mia Rowe recorded a 14’9” jump for 17th place and Reese Kuecker took 20th with a 14’1.5” entry.
Triple Jump
Last, but not least, the triple jump saw Lexington’s Greyson Strauss take fifth place to lead area athletes with a 39’11” jump, followed by Hunter Stewart in eighth place with a 39’7” entry. Overton’s Wyatt Ryan scored 11th place with a 38’ run, followed by Lexington’s Caleb Dowling in 15th place, having jumped 37’7.5”.
Mia Rowe of Lexington led local athletes in the girls triple jump with a 33’9.5” entry for fifth place overall. Overton’s Addison Luther followed in 16th, having triple jumped 29’7.75”.
The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen will travel for their next meet, heading to the Holdrege Invite on Friday, April 30 with events scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. S-E-M and Overton will travel the same day to Wilcox-Hildreth for the Fort Kearny Conference Track and Field Meet. Events at the FKC meet are set to begin at 9 a.m.