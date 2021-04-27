Don Bader Invite 2021

Liah Haines of Lexington finished her lap in 1:07.49 for 13th place in the finals.

800 meters

Oscar Aguado of Lexington competed in the boys 800 meter run with a finishing time of 2:05.11, a personal record, taking fifth place at the Bader Invite. Lexington’s Garrett Converse also recorded a personal record in the event with a 2:15.65 finish for 15th place while Tyler Woody finished in 2:29.89 for 25th place.

Maeli Meier of Overton led area athletes in the girls 800 meter, taking third place overall with a final time of 2:31.02, a season record for Meier. For Lexington, Nineht Arevalo placed 18th with a 2:59.37 and Emilee Martinez finished in 3:00.94 for 19th place, a personal record for Martinez.

1600 meters

Lexington had six competing in the boys 1600 meter run. Ian Salazar led the way in seventh place with a 4:51.87 finish, a personal record, followed by Kevin Parada in ninth place with a time of 4:58.59. The remaining Minutemen were Lazaro Adame in 13th place (5:08.55), Miguel Cruz in 14th (5:09.61), Greg Treffer in 22nd (5:22.64) and Xavi Galvan in 27th (6:14.60). Adame and Treffer recorded personal records in the event.