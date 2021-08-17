Cozad High School’s gym floor won’t be available until first week of October

COZAD — Cozad Community Schools has announced the high school’s gym floor won’t be available for use until the first week of October, due to unexpected challenges with the project.

The project was started in the spring of 2021 and issues have arisen. According to the district, the first challenge was a layer of a tar substance on the concrete that caused difficulty as it encompassed the floor stringers.

The district worked with their contractor, FLR Sanders, to locate a company to strip the tar substance off of the concrete. Upon removal, there were areas of the concrete that needed to be ground down and low spots were urethane filler will be applied.

The district is continuing to work with their contractors to find a company to complete the work, hoping there are no additional hurdles in the process.

The gym floor will not be available for use until the first week of October.

Activities Director Jeremy Yilk is working with coaches and visiting schools to use other facilities to ensure home contests stay in Cozad.