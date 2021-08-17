 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cozad High School’s gym floor won’t be available until first week of October
0 comments

Cozad High School’s gym floor won’t be available until first week of October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cozad High School’s gym floor won’t be available until first week of October

Activities Director Jeremy Yilk is working with coaches and visiting schools to use other facilities to ensure home contests stay in Cozad.

 C-H file photo

COZAD — Cozad Community Schools has announced the high school’s gym floor won’t be available for use until the first week of October, due to unexpected challenges with the project.

The project was started in the spring of 2021 and issues have arisen. According to the district, the first challenge was a layer of a tar substance on the concrete that caused difficulty as it encompassed the floor stringers.

The district worked with their contractor, FLR Sanders, to locate a company to strip the tar substance off of the concrete. Upon removal, there were areas of the concrete that needed to be ground down and low spots were urethane filler will be applied.

The district is continuing to work with their contractors to find a company to complete the work, hoping there are no additional hurdles in the process.

The gym floor will not be available for use until the first week of October.

Activities Director Jeremy Yilk is working with coaches and visiting schools to use other facilities to ensure home contests stay in Cozad.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mac Engel: NFL players like Cole Beasley look like laughable hypocrites regarding vaccine
Football

Mac Engel: NFL players like Cole Beasley look like laughable hypocrites regarding vaccine

OXNARD, Calif. — The five-letter word that functions more like a four-letter one that we all thought we were done with continues, and trails us like a dog who refuses to go home. COVID is not going away, neither are these infernal masks, or the endless double standard of rules where two-plus-two equals three. Out here in Oxnard, California, where the Dallas Cowboys push on in the final days of ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics