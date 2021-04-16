Conference soccer begins

Mintuemaids continue, defeating Holdrege, 4-2; Minutemen shut down Columbus Lakeview, 9-0

LEXINGTON – The Central 10 Conference Tournament for the Lexington teams began at home on Thursday, April 15 when the Lexington boys took a 9-0 win over the Columbus Lakeview Vikings and the Minutemaids earned a solid 4-2 win over the Holdrege lady Dusters. Both teams move on to the semifinals in Aurora.

The lady Dusters took a lead on the Minutemaids in the first half, scoring one goal. The Minutemaids squared up and took a lead over the Dusters in the second half as junior Cathy Orozco scored two goals, back-to-back, lengthening the rest of the teams’ strides.

The Minutemaids scored two more goals in the remainder of the game, scored by sophomore Citlali Prado and senior Emely Caranza and let by one more goal in the second half. The Minutemaids took a 4-2 win at the end of regulation time.

The ‘Maids were more aggressive at the net than the lady Dusters, recording 47 shots-on-goal while Holdrege recorded 11. Lexington goalkeeper Alyssa Winter made nine saves in Thursday’s game.